FormFactor, Inc. Announces Board Transitions

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Brewer, a director of FormFactor, Inc. ("FormFactor") since 2024, notified FormFactor of his decision to retire from service on our Board of Directors ("Board") following the completion of his current term. Consequently, Mr. Brewer will not stand for re-election to our Board at our 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which FormFactor anticipates holding on May 15, 2026. Mr. Brewer's decision to not stand for re-election is not due to any disagreement with FormFactor on any matter relating to FormFactor's operations, policies or practices.

"Kevin has been an outstanding board member for FormFactor," said Tom St. Dennis, chairperson of FormFactor. "In addition to the financial experience that Kevin has as a public company CFO, he has extensive operations experience. We will miss Kevin's advice and counsel as well as his collaborative nature."

Mr. Brewer is currently a member of the Audit Committee and the Governance and Nominating Committee.

Mr. Brewer served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Operations for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ("Axcelis"), a world-leading provider of equipment and services to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, from July 2013 until October of 2023, and had previously served in several other senior level positions at Axcelis since 1999, including Executive Vice President, Global Operations and Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Operations.

