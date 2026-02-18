Kadant Inc: Kadant Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 3, 2026.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 11% to a record $286 million

Gross margin increased 50 basis points to 43.9%

Net income was $24 million in both periods

GAAP EPS was $2.04 in both periods

Adjusted EPS increased 1% to $2.27

Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $58 million and represented 20.3% of revenue

Operating cash flow increased 17% to $61 million

Bookings increased 12% to $270 million





Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

Revenue was $1.05 billion in both periods

Gross margin increased 90 basis points to 45.2%

Net income decreased 9% to $102 million

GAAP EPS decreased 9% to $8.65

Adjusted EPS decreased 10% to $9.26

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6% to $216 million and represented 20.6% of revenue

Operating cash flow increased 10% to a record $171 million

Bookings increased 5% to a record $1.03 billion





Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to earnings per share (EPS) are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Management Commentary

"The fourth quarter was a solid finish to the year," said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. "Good execution by our businesses combined with our recent acquisitions drove record revenue performance and strong cash flows despite a challenging economic environment."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to 2024

Revenue increased 11 percent to a record $286.2 million compared to $258.0 million in 2024, including increases of eight percent from acquisitions and three percent from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 43.9 percent compared to 43.4 percent in 2024.

Net income was $24.0 million in both 2025 and 2024. GAAP EPS was $2.04 in both periods, and adjusted EPS increased one percent to $2.27 in 2025 compared to $2.25 in 2024. Adjusted EPS excludes acquisition-related costs of $0.17 and other costs of $0.07 in 2025, and excludes acquisition-related costs of $0.16 and other costs of $0.06 in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 11 percent to $58.0 million compared to $52.4 million in 2024 and represented 20.3 percent of revenue in both periods. Operating cash flow increased 17 percent to $60.8 million compared to $51.9 million in 2024. Free cash flow increased 18 percent to $54.7 million compared to $46.3 million in 2024.

Bookings increased 12 percent to $270.0 million compared to $240.6 million in 2024. Organic bookings increased one percent, which excludes increases of eight percent from acquisitions and three percent from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Fiscal Year 2025 Compared to 2024

Revenue was $1,052.2 million in 2025 compared to a record $1,053.4 million in 2024. Organic revenue decreased four percent, which excludes increases of three percent from acquisitions and one percent from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 45.2 percent compared to 44.3 percent in 2024.

Net income was $102.0 million, decreasing nine percent compared to $111.6 million in 2024. GAAP EPS decreased nine percent to $8.65 compared to $9.48 in 2024, and adjusted EPS decreased 10 percent to $9.26 compared to $10.28 in 2024. Adjusted EPS excludes acquisition-related costs of $0.53 and other costs of $0.08 in 2025, and excludes acquisition-related costs of $0.74 and other costs of $0.06 in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased six percent to $216.3 million and represented 20.6 percent of revenue compared to a record $229.7 million and 21.8 percent in 2024. Operating cash flow increased 10 percent to a record $171.3 million compared to $155.3 million in 2024. Free cash flow increased 15 percent to a record $154.3 million compared to $134.3 million in 2024.

Bookings increased five percent to a record $1,033.9 million compared to $981.1 million in 2024. Organic bookings increased one percent, which excludes a four percent increase from acquisitions.

Summary and Outlook

"Looking ahead to 2026, we are encouraged by improving business activity as we begin the year," continued Mr. Powell. "Our capital project bookings are expected to strengthen supported by steady aftermarket demand, a strong balance sheet, and robust cash flow generation. For 2026, we expect revenue of $1.160 to $1.185 billion, GAAP EPS of $10.27 to $10.62 and, after excluding $0.13 of acquisition-related costs, adjusted EPS of $10.40 to $10.75. For the first quarter of 2026, we expect revenue of $270 to $280 million, GAAP EPS of $1.69 to $1.79 and, after excluding $0.09 of acquisition-related costs, adjusted EPS of $1.78 to $1.88."

Conference Call

Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen to the call live and view the webcast, go to the "Investors" section of the Company's website at kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through March 20, 2026.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the fourth quarter and full year results on its website at kadant.com under the "Investors" section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 included $21.9 million from acquisitions and a favorable foreign currency translation effect of $6.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in 2025 included $36.7 million from acquisitions and a favorable foreign currency translation effect of $7.0 million compared to 2024. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, restructuring and impairment costs, and other income or expense, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them additional measures of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations or cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Fourth Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.9 million in 2025 and $0.3 million in 2024.

Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $1.1 million in 2025 and $2.2 million in 2024.

Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.6 million in 2025 and $0.3 million in 2024.

Pre-tax other costs of $1.0 million in 2025 and $0.7 million in 2024.





Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

After-tax acquisition costs of $1.1 million ($0.9 million plus tax of $0.2 million) in 2025 and $0.2 million ($0.3 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2024.

After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.9 million ($1.1 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2025 and $1.7 million ($2.2 million net of tax of $0.5 million) in 2024.

After-tax other costs of $0.8 million ($1.0 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2025 and $0.7 million in 2024.





Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $6.1 million in 2025 and $5.6 million in 2024.





Fiscal Year

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $4.4 million in 2025 and $2.9 million in 2024.

Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $2.4 million in 2025 and $8.4 million in 2024.

Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.6 million in 2025 and $0.2 million in 2024.

Pre-tax other costs of $1.3 million in 2025 and $0.7 million in 2024.





Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

After-tax acquisition costs of $4.5 million ($4.4 million plus tax of $0.1 million) in 2025 and $2.3 million ($2.9 million net of tax of $0.6 million) in 2024.

After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $1.8 million ($2.4 million net of tax of $0.6 million) in 2025 and $6.4 million ($8.4 million net of tax of $2.0 million) in 2024.

After-tax other costs of $1.0 million in ($1.3 million net of tax of $0.3 million) 2025 and $0.7 million in 2024.





Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $17.0 million in 2025 and $21.0 million in 2024.





Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Income January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 Revenue - 286,204 - 258,030 - 1,052,248 - 1,053,384 Costs and Operating Expenses: Cost of revenue 160,509 146,170 576,520 587,236 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 80,862 70,568 301,863 279,920 Research and development expenses 4,098 3,697 15,264 14,318 Other costs (g) 1,026 658 1,313 658 246,495 221,093 894,960 882,132 Operating Income 39,709 36,937 157,288 171,252 Interest Income 600 529 1,929 1,915 Interest Expense (5,322 - (4,642 - (15,571 - (20,028 - Other Expense, Net (9 - (21 - (61 - (69 - Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 34,978 32,803 143,585 153,070 Provision for Income Taxes 10,488 8,706 39,904 40,516 Net Income 24,490 24,097 103,681 112,554 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (465 - (65 - (1,712 - (956 - Net Income Attributable to Kadant - 24,025 - 24,032 - 101,969 - 111,598 Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant: Basic - 2.04 - 2.05 - 8.66 - 9.51 Diluted - 2.04 - 2.04 - 8.65 - 9.48 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 11,779 11,745 11,773 11,739 Diluted 11,805 11,794 11,794 11,771

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) January 3,

2026 January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 December 28,

2024 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported - 24,025 - 2.04 - 24,032 - 2.04 Adjustments, Net of Tax: Acquisition Costs 1,146 0.10 194 0.02 Amortization of Profit in Inventory and Backlog 850 0.07 1,664 0.14 Other Costs (g) 769 0.07 658 0.06 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) - 26,790 - 2.27 - 26,548 - 2.25 Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 3,

2026 January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 December 28,

2024 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported - 101,969 - 8.65 - 111,598 - 9.48 Adjustments, Net of Tax: Acquisition Costs 4,536 0.38 2,320 0.20 Amortization of Profit in Inventory and Backlog 1,775 0.15 6,394 0.54 Other Costs (g) 985 0.08 658 0.06 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) - 109,265 - 9.26 - 120,970 - 10.28

Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease)

Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,b) Revenue by Segment January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 Increase Flow Control - 99,639 - 94,684 - 4,955 - 1,639 Industrial Processing 117,635 101,428 16,207 (7,333 - Material Handling 68,930 61,918 7,012 5,486 - 286,204 - 258,030 - 28,174 - (208 - Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 70 - 67 - Twelve Months Ended Increase (Decrease)

Increase (Decrease)

Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,b) January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 Flow Control - 382,866 - 371,177 - 11,689 - (109 - Industrial Processing 409,489 432,738 (23,249 - (51,310 - Material Handling 259,893 249,469 10,424 6,623 - 1,052,248 - 1,053,384 - (1,136 - - (44,796 - Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 71 - 66 - Three Months Ended Increase

Increase (Decrease)

Excluding Acquisitions and FX (b) Bookings by Segment January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 Flow Control - 93,617 - 87,436 - 6,181 - 3,108 Industrial Processing 120,993 103,607 17,386 (4,401 - Material Handling 55,372 49,601 5,771 4,452 - 269,982 - 240,644 - 29,338 - 3,159 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 73 - 70 - Twelve Months Ended



Increase

Increase Excluding Acquisitions and FX (b) January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 Flow Control - 380,503 - 365,185 - 15,318 - 2,864 Industrial Processing 403,895 379,517 24,378 1,796 Material Handling 249,532 236,399 13,133 9,144 - 1,033,930 - 981,101 - 52,829 - 13,804 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 72 - 71 -

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Additional Segment Information January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 Gross Margin: Flow Control 50.5 - 51.4 - 52.3 - 52.5 - Industrial Processing 42.0 - 39.9 - 43.0 - 41.8 - Material Handling 37.6 - 36.7 - 38.1 - 36.3 - Consolidated 43.9 - 43.4 - 45.2 - 44.3 - Operating Income: Flow Control - 23,271 - 22,091 - 92,808 - 91,612 Industrial Processing 16,602 16,563 67,748 86,623 Material Handling 11,234 8,551 41,241 34,073 Corporate (11,398 - (10,268 - (44,509 - (41,056 - - 39,709 - 36,937 - 157,288 - 171,252 Adjusted Operating Income (a,c): Flow Control - 23,651 - 24,330 - 93,976 - 96,476 Industrial Processing 19,748 17,442 74,889 90,218 Material Handling 11,362 8,934 41,588 37,743 Corporate (11,398 - (10,268 - (44,509 - (41,056 - - 43,363 - 40,438 - 165,944 - 183,381 Capital Expenditures: Flow Control - 1,949 - 1,496 - 6,051 - 7,225 Industrial Processing 1,840 2,178 5,543 8,121 Material Handling 2,119 1,901 5,309 5,638 Corporate 142 - 145 21 - 6,050 - 5,575 - 17,048 - 21,005 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Cash Flow and Other Data January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 Operating Cash Flow - 60,759 - 51,890 - 171,328 - 155,265 Capital Expenditures (6,050 - (5,575 - (17,048 - (21,005 - Free Cash Flow (a) - 54,709 - 46,315 - 154,280 - 134,260 Depreciation and Amortization Expense - 14,740 - 13,082 - 51,219 - 49,587

Balance Sheet Data January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 Assets Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - 122,681 - 95,946 Accounts Receivable, Net 158,567 142,462 Inventories 206,854 146,092 Contract Assets 6,599 18,408 Property, Plant, and Equipment, Net 196,656 170,331 Intangible Assets 350,376 279,494 Goodwill 555,621 479,169 Other Assets 114,824 98,443 - 1,712,178 - 1,430,345 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts Payable - 53,362 - 51,062 Debt Obligations 372,720 286,504 Other Borrowings 1,781 2,023 Other Liabilities 293,248 232,628 Total Liabilities 721,111 572,217 Stockholders' Equity 991,067 858,128 - 1,712,178 - 1,430,345

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a) January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Kadant - 24,025 - 24,032 - 101,969 - 111,598 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 465 65 1,712 956 Provision for Income Taxes 10,488 8,706 39,904 40,516 Interest Expense, Net 4,722 4,113 13,642 18,113 Other Expense, Net 9 21 61 69 Operating Income 39,709 36,937 157,288 171,252 Acquisition Costs 927 339 4,425 2,872 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) 1,004 1,124 1,504 5,189 Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 109 1,071 855 3,252 Indemnification Asset Reversal, Net (f) 588 309 559 158 Other Costs (g) 1,026 658 1,313 658 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 43,363 40,438 165,944 183,381 Depreciation and Amortization 14,631 12,011 50,364 46,335 Adjusted EBITDA (a) - 57,994 - 52,449 - 216,308 - 229,716 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,h) 20.3 - 20.3 - 20.6 - 21.8 - Flow Control Operating Income - 23,271 - 22,091 - 92,808 - 91,612 Acquisition Costs 3 18 44 655 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) - 981 35 1,944 Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 91 618 701 1,500 Indemnification Asset Reversal (Provision) (f) 286 (36 - 388 107 Other Costs (g) - 658 - 658 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 23,651 24,330 93,976 96,476 Depreciation and Amortization 3,184 2,874 12,451 10,435 Adjusted EBITDA (a) - 26,835 - 27,204 - 106,427 - 106,911 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,h) 26.9 - 28.7 - 27.8 - 28.8 - Industrial Processing Operating Income - 16,602 - 16,563 - 67,748 - 86,623 Acquisition Costs 920 361 4,369 1,203 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) 1,004 139 1,469 2,201 Indemnification Asset Reversal (Provision) (f) 196 379 (10 - 191 Other Costs (g) 1,026 - 1,313 - Adjusted Operating Income (a) 19,748 17,442 74,889 90,218 Depreciation and Amortization 7,554 5,149 22,404 20,607 Adjusted EBITDA (a) - 27,302 - 22,591 - 97,293 - 110,825 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,h) 23.2 - 22.3 - 23.8 - 25.6 - Material Handling Operating Income - 11,234 - 8,551 - 41,241 - 34,073 Acquisition Costs 4 (40 - 12 1,014 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) - 4 - 1,044 Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 18 453 154 1,752 Indemnification Asset Reversal (Provision) (f) 106 (34 - 181 (140 - Adjusted Operating Income (a) 11,362 8,934 41,588 37,743 Depreciation and Amortization 3,878 3,975 15,458 15,244 Adjusted EBITDA (a) - 15,240 - 12,909 - 57,046 - 52,987 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,h) 22.1 - 20.8 - 21.9 - 21.2 - Corporate Operating Loss - (11,398 - - (10,268 - - (44,509 - - (41,056 - Depreciation and Amortization 15 13 51 49 EBITDA (a) - (11,383 - - (10,255 - - (44,458 - - (41,007 - (a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (b) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period. (c) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation." (d) Represents amortization expense within cost of revenue associated with acquired profit in inventory. (e) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog. (f) Represents the provision for or reversal of indemnification assets related to the establishment or release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions. (g) Other costs consist of land remediation costs of $871 ($653 net of tax) and restructuring costs of $155 ($116 net of tax) in the three and twelve months ended January 3, 2026, and impairment costs of $287 ($216 net of tax) in the twelve months ended January 3, 2026 all within the Industrial Processing segment, and a loss of $658 in the three and twelve months ended December 28, 2024 related to the recognition of a cumulative translation adjustment from the liquidation of a foreign subsidiary within the Flow Control segment. (h) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.



Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company's products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,900 employees in 22 countries worldwide. For more information, visit kadant.com.

