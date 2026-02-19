Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
19.02.26 | 12:31
78,10 Euro
-0,45 % -0,35
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,9578,0512:36
78,0078,1012:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2026 07:12 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi obtains regulatory approval for ICG board seat and will consolidate its stake using the equity method as from 31 March 2026

Press Release

Amundi obtains regulatory approval for ICG board seat
and will consolidate its stake using the equity method as from 31 March 2026

Paris, 19 February 2026

Amundi announces that it has obtained all regulatory approvals for ICG to appoint an Amundi-nominated director to its Board.

Vincent Mortier, Amundi's Group Chief Investment Officer, will join the Board of ICG as a Non-Executive Director on 31 March 2026. He will also serve as a member of ICG's Board Nomination and Governance Committee.

As a consequence, Amundi will consolidate its stake in ICG using the equity method as from 31 March 2026.

In accordance with the partnership announced on 18 November 2025, Amundi currently holds a 4.64% stake in ICG and intends to increase its economic interest to 9.9%, through the issuance of non-voting shares by ICG to Amundi1-

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players2, offers its 200 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.4 trillion of assets3-

With its six international investment hubs4, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,600 employees in 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner that acts every day in the interest of its clients and society.

www.amundi.com

Press contacts:Shareholder contacts:
Natacha AndermahrCorentin HenryCyril Meilland, CFA
Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05 Tel. +33 1 76 32 26 96Tel. +33 1 76 32 62 67
natacha.andermahr@amundi.com corentin.henry@amundi.comcyril.meilland@amundi.com


Thomas LapeyreAnnabelle Wiriath
Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54 Tel. +33 1 76 32 43 92
thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com

1In order to offset the dilution arising from this issuance, ICG will undertake an on-market share buyback of its ordinary shares
2 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers" published in June 2025, based on assets under management as of 31/12/2024
3 Amundi data as of 31/12/2025
4 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.