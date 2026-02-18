Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE), ("GCE" or the "Company"), is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 20 university partners. GCE provides a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior services in these areas on a large scale. GCE today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025:

Service revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $308.1 million, an increase of $15.5 million, or 5.3%, as compared to service revenue of $292.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase year over year in service revenue was primarily due to an increase in university partner enrollments of 7.1% to 136,239 at December 31, 2025 as compared to 127,155 at December 31, 2024. Revenue per student decreased slightly between years primarily due to contract modifications with some of our university partners in which our revenue share percentage was reduced in exchange for us no longer reimbursing these partners for certain faculty costs which had the effect of reducing revenue per student, as well as a slight decline year over year in revenue per student for online students due to the continued mix shift to students that have a slightly lower net tuition rate. Revenue per student also declined due to the start date for the ground campus at Grand Canyon University ("GCU"), our most significant partner, shifting one day of revenue from the fourth quarter to the third quarter in 2025 which had a $0.9 million impact. These decreases were partially offset by the service revenue per student for accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing ("ABSN") students at our off-campus classroom and laboratory sites generating a significantly higher revenue per student than we earn under our agreement with GCU as these agreements generally provide us with a higher revenue share percentage, the partners have higher tuition rates than GCU and the majority of our partners' students take more credits on average per semester.

GCU enrollments increased to 131,826 at December 31, 2025, an increase of 7.0% over enrollments at December 31, 2024. University partner enrollments at our off-campus classroom and laboratory sites were 5,738, an increase of 16.6% over enrollments at December 31, 2024, which includes 1,325 and 913 GCU students at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Excluding sites closed in 2024 to new enrollments, total enrollments at our off-campus classroom and laboratory sites increased 18.7% between years. We opened six sites in the year ended December 31, 2024 and five new sites in the year ended December 31, 2025, closed two sites at which we stopped recruiting new students in 2024 and merged two sites that were located in the same market bringing the total number of these off-campus sites to 47 at December 31, 2025, all of which has also positively impacted the enrollment growth. Enrollments for GCU ground students were 24,678 at December 31, 2025 up from 24,552 at December 31, 2024. GCU online enrollments were 107,148 at December 31, 2025, up from 98,597 at December 31, 2024, an increase of 8.7% between years.

Operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $108.1 million, an increase of $8.1 million, or 8.1%, as compared to $100.0 million for the same period in 2024. The operating margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was 35.1% and 34.2%, respectively.

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $25.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 13.5%, as compared to income tax expense of $22.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Our effective tax rate was 22.4% during the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to 21.2% during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate increased year over year due to higher state income taxes.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $86.7 million, an increase of $4.8 million, or 5.9% as compared to $81.9 million for the same period in 2024. As adjusted net income was $88.7 million and $85.1 million for the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Diluted net income per share was $3.14 and $2.84 for the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. As adjusted diluted net income per share was $3.21 and $2.95 for the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.8% to $123.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $116.6 million for the same period in 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025:

Service revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $1,106.1 million, an increase of $73.1 million, or 7.1%, as compared to service revenue of $1,033.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase year over year in service revenue was primarily due to an increase in university partner enrollments of 7.1% to 136,239 at December 31, 2025 as compared to 127,155 at December 31, 2024. Revenue per student was flat between years primarily due to the additional day for leap year in 2024 which added additional service revenue of $1.5 million as compared to 2025, contract modifications with some of our university partners in which our revenue share percentage was reduced in exchange for us no longer reimbursing these partners for certain faculty costs, a slight decline year over year in revenue per student for online students due to the continued mix shift to students that have a slightly lower net tuition rate, and a slight decline in residential students at GCU between years. These decreases were offset by the service revenue per student for ABSN students at off-campus classroom and laboratory sites generating a significantly higher revenue per student than we earn under our agreement with GCU, as these agreements generally provide us with a higher revenue share percentage, the partners have higher tuition rates than GCU and the majority of our partners' students take more credits on average per semester.

Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $265.9 million, a decrease of $9.5 million, or 3.4%, as compared to $275.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The operating margin for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was 24.0% and 26.7%, respectively. Operating income and operating margin were materially impacted in the year ended December 31, 2025 by a litigation settlement of $35.0 million related to the qui tam lawsuit; lease termination, impairment and other costs in the amount of $2.4 million due to the Company executing its lease termination provision on an office lease and the impairment of two off-campus classroom and laboratory site leases as the teach out at those locations has completed; loss on disposal of assets of $0.9 million; and $0.3 million of severance costs. Operating income and operating margin were negatively impacted in the year ended December 31, 2024 by impairment and other costs of $1.9 million, severance costs of $1.1 million related to an executive that resigned effective June 30, 2024 and loss on disposal of assets of $0.1 million. Excluding these costs and the amortization of intangible assets of $8.4 million in both the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin were $313.0 million and 28.3%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin of $287.0 million and 27.8%, respectively for the year ended December 31, 2024. The operating income and operating margin for the year ended December 31, 2025 were positively impacted as compared to 2024 by contract modifications with some of our university partners in which our revenue share percentage was reduced in exchange for us no longer reimbursing the partner for certain faculty costs which had the effect of reducing operating expenses and revenue per student, which effects were partially offset by the additional day for leap year in 2024 which added additional service revenue of $1.5 million as compared to 2025.

Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $63.7 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 2.2%, as compared to income tax expense of $65.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This decrease is primarily due to the decrease in our income before taxes between years. Our effective tax rate was 22.8% during the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 22.3% during the year ended December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate was favorably impacted year over year primarily due to an increase in excess tax benefits of $2.7 million as compared to $1.5 million in the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate was also favorably impacted by an increase in contributions made in lieu of state income taxes to $5.0 million as compared to $4.5 million in the prior year. These impacts were offset by the tax treatment of the litigation settlement recorded in the third quarter and changes in state income taxes.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $216.2 million, a decrease of $10.0 million, or 4.4% as compared to $226.2 million for the same period in 2024. As adjusted net income was $254.5 million and $235.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Diluted net income per share was $7.71 and $7.73 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. As adjusted diluted net income per share was $9.08 and $8.04 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.4% to $368.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $340.0 million for the same period in 2024.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Our liquidity position, as measured by cash and cash equivalents and investments decreased by $24.5 million between December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, which was largely attributable to cash expended for share repurchases and capital expenditures exceeding our cash provided by operations during the year ended December 31, 2025. Our unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and investments were $300.1 million and $324.6 million at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

2026 Outlook

Q1 2026:

Service revenue of between $307.0 million and $308.0 million;

Operating margin of between 30.0% and 30.3%;

Effective tax rate of 23.4%;

Diluted EPS of between $2.70 and $2.73; and

27.0 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.6 million, which equates to a $0.06 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $2.76 and $2.79.

Q2 2026:

Service revenue of between $260.0 million and $264.0 million;

Operating margin of between 20.1% and 21.3%;

Effective tax rate of 24.9%;

Diluted EPS of between $1.56 and $1.68; and

26.6 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.6 million, which equates to a $0.06 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $1.62 and $1.74.

Q3 2026:

Service revenue of between $271.5 million and $278.5 million;

Operating margin of between 21.0% and 23.0%;

Effective tax rate of 24.9%;

Diluted EPS of between $1.72 and $1.91; and

26.3 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.6 million, which equates to a $0.06 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $1.78 and $1.97.

Q4 2026:

Service revenue of between $329.0 million and $338.5 million;

Operating margin of between 36.4% and 38.2%;

Effective tax rate of 24.3%;

Diluted EPS of between $3.57 and $3.85; and

26.0 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.6 million, which equates to a $0.06 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $3.63 and $3.91.

Full Year 2026:

Service revenue of between $1,167.5 million and $1,189.0 million;

Operating margin of between 27.5% and 28.8%;

Effective tax rate of 24.3%;

Diluted EPS between $9.55 and $10.16; and

26.5 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $6.4 million, which equates to a $0.24 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $9.79 and $10.40.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies expectations, competitive environment, regulation, and availability of resources. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: proposed new programs; whether regulatory, economic, or business developments or other matters may or may not have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations, or liquidity; projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, and forecasts as to our business, financial and operating results, and future economic performance; and management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, the negative of these expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) legal and regulatory actions taken against us related to our services business, or against our university partners that impact their businesses and that directly or indirectly reduce the service revenue we can earn under our master services agreements; (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of any of the key university partner agreements; (iii) our ability to properly manage risks and challenges associated with strategic initiatives, including potential acquisitions or divestitures of, or investments in, new businesses, acquisitions of new properties and new university partners, and expansion of services provided to our existing university partners; (iv) our ability to comply with the extensive regulatory framework applicable to us either directly as a third-party service provider or indirectly through our university partners; (v) our ability to manage risks associated with epidemics, pandemics, or public health crises; (vi) our ability to manage risks resulting from system disruptions, interruptions, or outages associated with our technology platforms or those of third-party service providers; (vii) the ability of our university partners' students to obtain federal Title IV funds, state financial aid, and private financing; (viii) potential damage to our reputation or other adverse effects as a result of negative publicity in the media, in the industry or in connection with governmental reports or investigations or otherwise; (ix) risks associated with changes in applicable federal and state laws and regulations and accrediting commission standards; (x) competition from other education service companies in our geographic region and market sector; (xi) our ability to hire and train new, and develop and train existing employees; (xii) the pace of growth of our university partners' enrollment and its effect on the pace of our own growth; (xiii) fluctuations in our revenues due to seasonality; (xiv) our ability to, on behalf of our university partners, convert prospective students to enrolled students and to retain active students to graduation; and (xv) other risks and uncertainties identified from time to time in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by us, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed on February 18, 2026.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand GCE's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 (In thousands, except per share data)























Service revenue

$ 308,119

$ 292,573

$ 1,106,070

$ 1,033,002 Costs and expenses:























Technology and academic services



45,354



43,004



175,060



165,085 Counseling services and support



88,400



85,327



342,650



323,484 Marketing and communication



53,692



49,646



229,204



212,420 General and administrative



10,490



10,568



47,416



46,298 Litigation settlement



-



-



35,000



- Lease termination, impairment and other



-



1,897



2,411



1,897 Amortization of intangible assets



2,104



2,104



8,419



8,419 Total costs and expenses



200,040



192,546



840,160



757,603 Operating income



108,079



100,027



265,910



275,399 Investment interest and other



3,697



3,925



13,941



15,916 Income before income taxes



111,776



103,952



279,851



291,315 Income tax expense



25,044



22,073



63,681



65,081 Net income

$ 86,732

$ 81,879

$ 216,170

$ 226,234 Earnings per share:























Basic income per share

$ 3.16

$ 2.86

$ 7.76

$ 7.77 Diluted income per share

$ 3.14

$ 2.84

$ 7.71

$ 7.73 Basic weighted average shares outstanding



27,446



28,677



27,862



29,104 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



27,608



28,872



28,024



29,271

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets

















As of December 31,

As of December 31, (In thousands, except par value)

2025

2024 ASSETS:



(Unaudited)





Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 111,762

$ 324,623 Investments



188,317



- Accounts receivable, net



84,278



82,948 Income taxes receivable



2,392



490 Other current assets



13,430



11,915 Total current assets



400,179



419,976 Property and equipment, net



178,957



176,823 Right-of-use assets



96,571



99,541 Amortizable intangible assets, net



151,543



159,962 Goodwill



160,766



160,766 Other assets



4,289



1,357 Total assets

$ 992,305

$ 1,018,425 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 24,347

$ 26,721 Accrued compensation and benefits



35,199



33,183 Accrued liabilities



32,283



29,620 Income taxes payable



3,355



8,559 Deferred revenue



-



- Current portion of lease liability



14,568



12,883 Total current liabilities



109,752



110,966 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent



41,426



26,527 Other long-term liabilities



1,439



1,444 Lease liability, less current portion



92,755



95,635 Total liabilities



245,372



234,572 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024



-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 54,178 and 54,090 shares

issued and 27,393 and 28,858 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



542



541 Treasury stock, at cost, 26,785 and 25,232 shares of common stock at December 31, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively



(2,291,610)



(2,024,370) Additional paid-in capital



350,374



336,736 Accumulated other comprehensive gain



511



- Retained earnings



2,687,116



2,470,946 Total stockholders' equity



746,933



783,853 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 992,305

$ 1,018,425

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

















Year Ended



December 31, (In thousands)

2025

2024













Cash flows provided by operating activities:











Net income

$ 216,170

$ 226,234 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Share-based compensation



13,639



14,225 Depreciation and amortization



31,483



28,135 Amortization of intangible assets



8,419



8,419 Deferred income taxes



14,739



(165) Lease termination, impairment and other



2,411



- Other, including fixed asset disposals



(154)



1,227 Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable from university partners



(1,330)



(4,137) Other assets



(4,192)



1,170 Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities



671



1,799 Accounts payable



(3,451)



9,664 Accrued liabilities



2,192



4,252 Income taxes receivable/payable



(7,106)



(865) Net cash provided by operating activities



273,491



289,958 Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities:











Capital expenditures



(34,843)



(37,248) Additions of amortizable content



(60)



(412) Purchase of equity investment



(1,000)



- Loss on equity investment



500



- Purchases of investments



(241,723)



(48,594) Proceeds from sale or maturity of investments



55,532



147,619 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(221,594)



61,365 Cash flows used in financing activities:











Repurchase of common shares and shares withheld in lieu of income taxes



(264,758)



(173,175) Net cash used in financing activities



(264,758)



(173,175) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(212,861)



178,148 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



324,623



146,475 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 111,762

$ 324,623 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information











Cash paid for interest

$ -

$ 4 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 53,896

$ 65,261 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities











Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$ 835

$ 1,065 ROU Asset and Liability recognition

$ -

$ 7,087 Excise tax on treasury stock repurchases

$ 2,482

$ 1,502

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, less interest income and other gain (loss) recognized on investments, plus income tax expense, and plus depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), as adjusted for (i) contributions to private Arizona school tuition organizations in lieu of the payment of state income taxes; (ii) share-based compensation; and (iii) unusual charges or gains, such as litigation and regulatory costs, impairment charges and asset write-offs, severance costs, and exit or lease termination costs. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance. We also make certain compensation decisions based, in part, on our operating performance, as measured by Adjusted EBITDA. All of the adjustments made in our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA are adjustments to items that management does not consider to be reflective of our core operating performance. Management considers our core operating performance to be that which can be affected by our managers in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit generating operations during that period and does not consider the items for which we make adjustments (as listed above) to be reflective of our core performance.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA allows us to compare our current operating results with corresponding historical periods and with the operational performance of other companies in our industry because it does not give effect to potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting relative interest expense, including the impact of write-offs of deferred financing costs when companies refinance their indebtedness), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses), the book amortization of intangibles (affecting relative amortization expense), and other items that we do not consider reflective of underlying operating performance. We also present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties as a measure of performance.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, investors should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments described above. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by expenses that are unusual, non-routine, or non-recurring. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool in that, among other things, it does not reflect:

cash expenditures for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital requirements;

interest expense, or the cash required to replace assets that are being depreciated or amortized; and

the impact on our reported results of earnings or charges resulting from the items for which we make adjustments to our EBITDA, as described above and set forth in the table below.

In addition, other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with and reported under GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure for the periods indicated:































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(Unaudited, in thousands)



(Unaudited, in thousands) Net income

$ 86,732

$ 81,879

$ 216,170

$ 226,234 Less: investment interest and other



(3,697)



(3,925)



(13,941)



(15,916) Plus: income tax expense



25,044



22,073



63,681



65,081 Plus: amortization of intangible assets



2,104



2,104



8,419



8,419 Plus: depreciation and amortization



8,160



7,428



31,483



28,135 EBITDA



118,343



109,559



305,812



311,953 Plus: contributions in lieu of state income taxes



-



-



5,000



4,500 Plus: share-based compensation



3,228



3,370



13,639



14,225 Plus: litigation and regulatory costs



1,266



1,715



40,486



6,203 Plus: lease termination, impairment and other



-



1,897



2,411



1,897 Plus: severance costs



-



-



299



1,133 Plus: loss on fixed asset disposal



471



31



941



102 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 123,308

$ 116,572

$ 368,588

$ 340,013

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted Income Per Share

The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted income per share information that excludes amortization of intangible assets; the litigation settlement; lease termination costs, impairments and other costs; severance costs; and loss on disposal of fixed assets allows investors to develop a more meaningful understanding of the Company's performance over time. Accordingly, for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the table below provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP items to GAAP net income and GAAP diluted income per share, respectively:































Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)









GAAP Net income

$ 86,732

$ 81,879

$ 216,170

$ 226,234 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets



2,104



2,104



8,419



8,419 Plus: Litigation settlement



-



-



35,000



- Plus: Lease termination, impairment and other



-



1,897



2,411



1,897 Plus: Severance costs



-



-



299



1,133 Plus: Loss on disposal of fixed assets



471



31



941



102 Less: Income tax effects of adjustments (1)



(577)



(856)



(8,775)



(2,580) As Adjusted, Non-GAAP Net income

$ 88,730

$ 85,055

$ 254,465

$ 235,205

























GAAP Diluted income per share

$ 3.14

$ 2.84

$ 7.71

$ 7.73 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (2)



0.06



0.06



0.23



0.22 Plus: Litigation settlement (3)



-



-



1.03



- Plus: Lease termination, impairment and other (4)



-



0.05



0.07



0.05 Plus: Severance costs (5)



-



-



0.01



0.03 Plus: Loss on disposal of fixed assets (6)



0.01



0.00



0.03



0.00 As Adjusted, Non-GAAP Diluted income per share

$ 3.21

$ 2.95

$ 9.08

$ 8.04





(1) The income tax effects of adjustments are based on the effective income tax rate applicable to adjusted (non-GAAP) results. The tax effect for the reserve for litigation was 17.43% for the year ended December 31, 2025, due to non-deductible components. (2) The amortization of acquired intangible assets per diluted share is net of an income tax benefit of $0.02 for both of the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and net of an income tax benefit of $0.07 and $0.06 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (3) The litigation settlement per diluted share is net of an income tax benefit of $0.22 for the year ended December 31, 2025. (4) The lease termination, impairment and other per diluted share is net of an income tax benefit of $0.01 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and net of an income tax benefit of $0.02 and $0.01 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (5) The severance costs per diluted share is net of an income tax benefit of $0.00 and $0.01 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (6) The loss on disposal of fixed assets per diluted share is net of an income tax benefit of nil for both of the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and net of an income tax benefit of $0.01 and $0.00 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Investor Relations Contact:

Daniel E. Bachus

Chief Financial Officer

Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

602-639-6648

[email protected]

