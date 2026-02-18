Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. Announces December 31, 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE: OTF) ("OTF" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth quarter GAAP net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.26

Fourth quarter adjusted NII per share of $0.30 (1)

Dividends declared for the first quarter were $0.40 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 9.2% (2) based on net asset value ("NAV") per share as of December 31, 2025

based on net asset value ("NAV") per share as of December 31, 2025 In connection with the listing, the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared five special dividends of $0.05 per share to be paid quarterly through September 2026

NAV per share increased to $17.33, as compared with $17.27 as of September 30, 2025, driven primarily by unrealized and realized gains in certain equity investments and accretive share repurchases

New investment commitments for the fourth quarter were $2.3 billion and sales and repayments were $881 million, as compared with $1.0 billion of new investment commitments and $848 million of sales and repayments for the three months ended September 30, 2025

Net debt-to-equity ended at 0.75x, as compared with 0.57x as of September 30, 2025

Investments on non-accrual represented 0.4% and 0.2% of the portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively, as compared with 0.2% and less than 0.1% as of September 30, 2025

OTF repurchased approximately $64.6 million of OTF common stock at 82% of price-to-book value

The Board approved a new $300 million share repurchase program, replacing the prior $200 million authorization

Approximately 47% of each pre-listing shareholder's position has been released from lock-up, with the remainder scheduled to be released in equal tranches of approximately 10.6% each month until June 12, 2026

"OTF delivered another strong quarter, marked by NAV growth and steady progress towards our target leverage," said Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer. "The portfolio continues to demonstrate excellent credit quality, reinforcing the durability of our technology investing strategy."

Erik Bissonnette, President, added, "Our software credits remain the strongest-performing segment of our direct lending platform and, on average, have delivered strong revenue and EBITDA growth across all market environments. As AI reshapes the technology landscape, we have revisited our underwriting assumptions and assessed that mission-critical solutions with data moats and operating in low risk-tolerance environments, where our portfolio is focused, are well-positioned to adopt and benefit from AI."

Stock Repurchases

On November 4, 2025, the Board approved a $200 million stock repurchase program, for which purchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time in open market transactions. As of December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately $64.6 million of OTF common stock at 82% price-to-book value, accretive to net asset value per share in the fourth quarter.

On February 18, 2026 the Board approved a new repurchase program of up to $300 million of the Company's common stock, replacing the prior $200 million authorization.

Dividend Declarations

The Board declared a first quarter 2026 regular dividend of $0.35 per share for stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026, payable on or before April 15, 2026.

As previously announced, the Board also declared a series of five special dividends of $0.05 per share. A full schedule of the record and payment dates can be found on the Company's website at www.blueowltechnologyfinance.com.

Lock-Up Release Schedule

On November 4, 2025, the Board approved an amended lock-up release schedule, effective as of November 13, 2025, that applies to shares currently subject to transfer restrictions. Under the new schedule, approximately 10.6% of these shares of the Company's common stock continue to be released each month until June 12, 2026.

As of today, approximately 47% of each shareholder's position has been released from lock-up. Following the previously announced amendment, the remaining shares still subject to transfer restrictions will be released in accordance with the following schedule:

Release Date Approximate Percentage of Shares Subject

to Transfer Restrictions Released Approximate Number of Shares Subject to

Transfer Restrictions Released February 20, 2026 10.6 % 49,096,350 March 9, 2026 10.6 % 49,096,350 April 20, 2026 10.6 % 49,096,350 May 20, 2026 10.6 % 49,096,350 June 12, 2026 10.6 % 49,099,234













(1) Adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not paid. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date. (2) Annualized dividend yield calculated as Q4 2025 annualized regular dividend of $0.35 per share and Q4 2025 annualized special dividend of $0.05 per share payable to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025 divided by Q4 2025 net asset value per share of $17.33.

SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



As of and for the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024











GAAP results:









Net investment income per share $ 0.26

$ 0.28

$ 0.41 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share $ 0.18

$ 0.22

$ 0.06 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.44

$ 0.50

$ 0.48 Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit) per share $ 0.03

$ 0.04

$ 0.01











Non-GAAP financial measures (1)(2):









Adjusted net investment income per share $0.30

$0.32

$ 0.42 Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $0.47

$0.54

$ 0.48











Total investments at fair value $ 14,286,039

$ 12,884,046

$ 6,407,466 Total debt outstanding (net of unamortized debt issuance costs) $ 6,288,200

$ 4,966,719

$ 2,914,509 Net assets $ 8,041,598

$ 8,055,224

$ 3,625,150 Net asset value per share $ 17.33

$ 17.27

$ 17.09 Net debt-to-equity 0.75x

0.57x

0.74x













(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income and expenses. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation. (2) Adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.

PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had investments in 199 portfolio companies across 39 industries, with an aggregate portfolio size of $14.3 billion at fair value and an average investment size of $71.8 million at fair value.



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 ($ in thousands) Fair Value % of Total

Fair Value % of Total Portfolio composition:









First-lien senior secured (1) $ 10,979,070 76.8 %

$ 9,885,010 76.8 % Second-lien senior secured 568,641 4.0 %

426,867 3.3 % Specialty finance debt 37,452 0.3 %

36,755 0.3 % Unsecured 477,128 3.3 %

468,887 3.6 % Preferred equity 1,072,481 7.5 %

1,096,622 8.5 % Common equity 722,100 5.1 %

633,523 4.9 % Specialty finance equity 375,812 2.6 %

317,890 2.5 % Joint ventures 53,355 0.4 %

18,492 0.1 % Total investments $ 14,286,039 100.0 %

$ 12,884,046 100.0 %













(1) We consider 60.6% and 58.1% of first-lien senior secured debt investments to be unitranche loans as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 Number of portfolio companies 199

185 Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 96.2 %

97.0 % Percentage of senior secured debt investments 81.1 %

81.3 % Weighted average spread over base rate of all floating rate debt investments 5.4 %

5.6 % Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value 9.6 %

10.1 % Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at cost 9.5 %

10.2 % Percentage of investments on non-accrual of the portfolio at fair value 0.2 %

- %

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Full Year

For the year ended December 31, 2025, new investment commitments totaled $5.6 billion across 58 new portfolio companies and 58 existing portfolio companies. For the year ended December 31, 2024, new investment commitments were $2.7 billion across 54 new portfolio companies and 34 existing portfolio companies.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the principal amount funded totaled $4.3 billion and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments totaled $3.1 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the principal amount of new investments funded was $2.1 billion and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $1.8 billion.

Fourth Quarter

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, new investment commitments totaled $2.3 billion across 25 new portfolio companies and 15 existing portfolio companies. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, new investment commitments were $1.0 billion across 12 new portfolio companies and 17 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the principal amount of new investments funded totaled $1.7 billion and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $881 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the principal amount of new investments funded totaled $745 million and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $848 million.





For the Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024 New investment commitments







Gross originations

$ 5,627,964

$ 2,669,031 Less: Sell downs

(36,981)

(15,864) Total new investment commitments

$ 5,590,983

$ 2,653,167 Principal amount of new investments funded:







First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 3,694,471

$ 1,858,962 Second-lien senior secured debt investments

135,503

13,500 Specialty finance debt investments

11,050

1,226 Unsecured debt investments

142,980

51,607 Preferred equity investments

92,757

23,477 Common equity investments

44,202

99,473 Specialty finance equity investments

173,586

99,588 Joint ventures

16,521

948 Total principal amount of new investments funded

$ 4,311,070

$ 2,148,781









Drawdowns (Repayments) on revolvers and delayed draw term loans, net

$ 515,303













Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:







First-lien senior secured debt investments(1)

$ (2,632,820)

$ (1,229,745) Second-lien senior secured debt investments

(122,007)

(172,334) Specialty finance debt investments

-

(1,059) Unsecured debt investments

(175,232)

(185,319) Preferred equity investments

(70,935)

(99,895) Common equity investments

(60,848)

(105,930) Specialty finance equity investments

(64,432)

(28,518) Joint ventures

-

- Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (3,126,274)

$ (1,822,801) Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio

companies (2)

58

54 Average new investment commitment amount

$ 25,999

$ 53,977 Weighted average term for new debt investment commitments (in years)

6.2

6.0 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates

94.8 %

98.3 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates

5.2 %

1.7 % Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments (3)

8.0 %

9.7 % Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new debt investment

commitments at floating rates

5.0 %

5.3 %













(1) Includes scheduled paydowns. (2) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (3) Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 3.65% and 4.31% as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 New investment commitments







Gross originations

$ 2,303,829

$ 1,027,266 Less: Sell downs

(13,326)

(19,438) Total new investment commitments

$ 2,290,503

$ 1,007,828 Principal amount of new investments funded:







First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 1,540,033

$ 677,923 Second-lien senior secured debt investments

-

2,384 Specialty finance debt investments

589

4,859 Unsecured debt investments

-

4,694 Preferred equity investments

54,830

5,551 Common equity investments

15,371

17,504 Specialty finance equity investments

61,878

23,488 Joint ventures

34,783

8,124 Total principal amount of new investments funded

$ 1,707,484

$ 744,527









Drawdowns (repayments) on revolvers and delayed draw term loans, net

$ 332,967

$ 66,197









Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:







First-lien senior secured debt investments(1)

$ (820,862)

$ (800,957) Second-lien senior secured debt investments

-

- Specialty finance debt investments

-

- Unsecured debt investments

(3,099)

- Preferred equity investments

(50,865)

(8,568) Common equity investments

-

(4,694) Specialty finance equity investments

(5,828)

(34,123) Joint ventures

-

- Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (880,654)

$ (848,342) Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies (2)

25

12 Average new investment commitment amount

$ 59,692

$ 60,942 Weighted average term for new debt investment commitments (in years)

6.3

6.2 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates

94.6 %

98.9 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates

5.4 %

1.1 % Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments (3)

8.4 %

8.6 % Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new debt investment

commitments at floating rates

4.6 %

5.2 %













(1) Includes scheduled paydowns. (2) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (3) Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 3.65% and 3.98% as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025

Investment Income

Investment income decreased to $321 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $323 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily driven by the impact of lower base rates on floating-rate assets, partially offset by an increase in average leverage. Other income remained relatively consistent period-over-period. The Company expects that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of originations and repayments.

Expenses

Total operating expenses increased to $195 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $190 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to an increase in interest expense from accelerated deferred financing costs related to credit facility amendments and a higher average outstanding debt balance. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses, excluding listing advisory fees, remained relatively consistent period-over-period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $283 million in cash and restricted cash, $6.3 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, including $2.1 billion of unsecured notes and $2.0 billion of undrawn capacity(1) on the Company's credit facilities. The funding mix was composed of 66.9% secured and 33.1% unsecured borrowings as of December 31, 2025 on an outstanding basis. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities as of December 31, 2025. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believes its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities.

(1) Reflects undrawn debt which is based on committed debt less debt outstanding as of 12/31/25.

ABOUT BLUE OWL TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE: OTF) is a specialty finance company focused on making debt and equity investments to U.S. technology-related companies, with a strategic focus on software. As of December 31, 2025, OTF had investments in 199 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $14.3 billion. OTF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OTF is externally managed by Blue Owl Technology Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OTF, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OTF's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OTF's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OTF makes them. OTF does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Investments at fair value $ 14,286,039

$ 12,884,046

$ 6,407,466 Total assets $ 14,715,011

$ 13,400,788

$ 6,722,621 Net asset value per share $ 17.33

$ 17.27

$ 17.09











GAAP results:









Total investment income $ 320,575

$ 322,590

$ 166,695 Net investment income $ 123,813

$ 130,565

$ 87,451 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 205,817

$ 234,935

$ 100,698 Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit) per share $ 0.03

$ 0.04

$ 0.01











GAAP per share results:









Net investment income $ 0.26

$ 0.28

$ 0.41 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ 0.18

$ 0.22

$ 0.06 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 0.44

$ 0.50

$ 0.48 Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit) per share $ 0.03

$ 0.04

$ 0.01











Non-GAAP per share financial measures (1)(2):









Adjusted net investment income $ 0.30

$ 0.32

$ 0.42 Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ 0.48











Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value 9.6 %

10.1 %

10.9 % Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at amortized cost 9.5 %

10.2 %

10.8 % Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 96.2 %

97.0 %

95.9 %













(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income and expenses. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation. (2) Adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





Investments at fair value





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $13,262,010 and $5,921,172, respectively) $ 13,363,077

$ 5,892,773 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $736,415 and $435,706, respectively) 692,202

407,303 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $128,788 and $76,243, respectively) 230,760

107,390 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $14,127,213 and $6,433,121, respectively) 14,286,039

6,407,466 Cash (restricted cash of $- and $-, respectively) 282,257

252,964 Foreign cash (cost of $709 and $4,040, respectively) 667

4,036 Interest receivable 83,013

45,838 Dividend income receivable 6,260

1,929 Investments funded in advance -

- Subscription receivable -

- Prepaid expenses and other assets 56,775

10,388 Total Assets $ 14,715,011

$ 6,722,621 Liabilities





Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $84,123 and $37,495, respectively) $ 6,288,200

$ 2,914,509 Management fee payable 48,556

14,687 Distribution payable 185,749

70,998 Incentive fee payable 68,085

11,133 Payables to affiliates 64

1,903 Payable for investments purchased 3,006

52,796 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 79,753

31,445 Total Liabilities $ 6,673,413

$ 3,097,471 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)





Net Assets





Common shares $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 464,047,623 and 212,155,118 shares issued

and outstanding, respectively $ 4,640

$ 2,122 Additional paid-in-capital 7,573,712

3,352,211 Total accumulated undistributed earnings 463,246

270,817 Total Net Assets 8,041,598

3,625,150 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 14,715,011

$ 6,722,621 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 17.33

$ 17.09













(1) Refer to 10-Q Note 8 "Commitments and Contingencies".

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



For the Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2023 Investment Income









Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:









Interest income $ 934,059

$ 521,185

$ 527,597 Payment-in-kind interest income 89,552

104,904

112,991 Dividend income 539

1,627

1,692 Payment-in-kind dividend income 53,870

28,667

24,671 Other income 20,843

6,370

4,590 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 1,098,863

662,753

671,541 Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:









Interest income 5,321

921

- Payment-in-kind interest income 3,274

1,528

- Dividend income 23,765

7,060

1,553 Payment-in-kind dividend income 12,787

11,703

10,720 Other income 94

42

- Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments 45,241

21,254

12,273 Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:









Dividend income 1,345

27

- Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments 1,345

27

- Total Investment Income 1,145,449

684,034

683,814 Expenses









Interest expense $ 321,492

$ 192,739

$ 195,527 Management fees, net(1) 144,941

56,705

58,353 Performance based incentive fees 93,377

40,961

40,716 Capital gains incentive fees 37,529

(5,487)

299 Professional fees 12,071

6,496

8,168 Listing advisory fees (net of Adviser reimbursement) 4,821

-



Directors' fees 1,091

1,034

1,031 Other general and administrative 10,557

5,981

4,441 Total Expenses 625,879

298,429

308,535 Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes 519,570

385,605

375,279 Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit) 7,489

11,463

9,129 Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes 512,081

374,142

366,150 Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)









Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 91,204

$ 15,635

$ 13,730 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (15,810)

(3,905)

(20,376) Controlled, affiliated investments 70,824

39,900

(11) Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies and other transactions 29,693

(263)

3,126 Income tax (provision) benefit (702)

(3)

- Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) 175,209

51,364

(3,531) Net Realized Gain (Loss):









Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ (12,274)

$ (88,542)

$ 8,207 Non-controlled, affiliated investments 66,834

(15,696)

- Foreign currency transactions (21,479)

(2,043)

(1,687) Total Net Realized Gain (Loss) 33,081

(106,281)

6,520 Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) 208,290

(54,917)

2,989 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 720,371

$ 319,225

$ 369,139 Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 1.76

$ 1.52

$ 1.80 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 409,416,223

209,770,414

205,005,236











(1) Refer to "Note 3 - Agreements and Related Party Transactions" for additional details on management fee waiver.



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing certain adjusted financial measures, each of which is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP"). The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income and expenses. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

"Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share": represent net investment income, excluding any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.

and represent net investment income, excluding any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date. "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations" and "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share": represent net income, excluding any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net investment income for the periods presented:



For the Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $ 124 $ 0.26

$ 131 $ 0.28

$ 87 $ 0.41 Plus: Change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable 14 0.03

18 0.04

1 0.01 Adjusted net investment income(1) $ 138 $ 0.30

$ 149 $ 0.32

$ 89 $ 0.42

The following table provides a reconciliation of net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, or net income) to adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (or adjusted net income) for the periods presented:



For the Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 206 $ 0.44

$ 235 $ 0.50

$ 101 $ 0.48 Plus: Change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable 14 0.03

18 0.04

1 0.01 Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations(1) $ 220 $ 0.47

$ 253 $ 0.54

$ 102 $ 0.48













(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding.

