Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Company Increases Quarterly Dividend by 5% and Provides Full-Year 2026 Outlook
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025. Highlights include:
- System-wide rooms grew 4% year-over-year.
- Awarded 870 development contracts globally in 2025, an increase of 18% year-over-year and an all-time high.
- Development pipeline grew 3% year-over-year and 1% sequentially to a record 259,000 rooms.
- Ancillary revenues increased 15% on a full-year basis - achieving an all-time high.
- Full-year 2025 diluted EPS decreased 31% to $2.50 from $3.61 primarily reflecting non-cash impairment and other-related charges; however, adjusted diluted EPS increased 6% to $4.58, or approximately 6% on a comparable basis.
- Full-year 2025 net income decreased 33% to $193 million from $289 million primarily reflecting non-cash impairment and other-related charges; however, adjusted net income increased 2% to $353 million, or approximately 2% on a comparable basis.
- Full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $718 million, or 4% on a comparable basis - in line with the Company's expectations.
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $367 million and adjusted free cash flow of $433 million.
- Returned $393 million to shareholders for the full-year through $266 million of share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends of $0.41 per share.
- Board of Directors recently authorized a 5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.43 per share beginning with the dividend expected to be declared in the first quarter 2026.
"Our teams around the world opened a record 72,000 rooms, delivered 4% global net room growth and grew our global development pipeline to a record 259,000 rooms," said Geoff Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "Despite continued negative U.S. RevPAR pressure, we grew full-year comparable-basis adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS in 2025 by 4% and 6%, respectively, generated adjusted free cash flow of more than $430 million and returned nearly $400 million to shareholders. As demand trends improve and RevPAR stabilizes, we remain confident in our long-term strategy while creating compounding value for franchisees, guests and shareholders."
Reporting Methodology
Beginning in the second quarter of 2025, the Company revised its reporting methodology to exclude the impact of all rooms under the Super 8 China master license agreement from its reported system size, RevPAR and royalty rate, and corresponding growth metrics. The Company's financial results will continue to reflect fees due from the Super 8 master licensee in China, which contributed approximately $2 million to the Company's full-year 2025 consolidated adjusted EBITDA.
System Size and Development
Rooms
December 31,
December 31,
YOY
United States
505,100
501,800
70
International
363,800
333,900
900
Global
868,900
835,700
400
The Company's global system grew 4%, including 1% growth in the U.S. and 7% growth in the Company's higher RevPAR EMEA and Latin America regions.
As of December 31, 2025, the Company's global development pipeline increased 3% vs. prior-year to a record-high level of approximately 2,200 hotels and 259,000 rooms. Key highlights include:
- 3% pipeline growth in both the U.S. and internationally
- Approximately 70% of the pipeline is in the midscale and above segments, which grew 3% year-over-year
- Approximately 17% of the pipeline is in the extended stay segment
- Approximately 42% of the pipeline is in the U.S.
- Approximately 77% of the pipeline is new construction and approximately 36% of these projects have broken ground; rooms under construction grew 3% year-over-year
RevPAR
Fourth
YOY
Full-Year
YOY
United States
$ 42.91
(8 %)
$ 48.44
(4 %)
International
36.96
(1)
38.13
-
Global
40.36
(6)
44.12
(3)
Fourth quarter global RevPAR decreased 6% in constant currency compared to 2024, reflecting declines of 8% in the U.S. and 1% internationally.
In the U.S., fourth quarter results included approximately 140 basis points of unfavorable hurricane impacts; excluding which, RevPAR declined approximately 610 basis points year-over-year reflecting a 360 basis-point reduction in occupancy and a 250 basis-point decline in ADR. Softer results in Florida, Texas and California were partially offset by continued strength across the Midwest.
Internationally, constant currency growth of 7% in EMEA and 6% in Latin America, each reflected both improved demand and pricing power, while growth of 1% in Canada was driven by pricing power, partially offset by lower demand. The growth in those regions was more than offset by softness in Asia Pacific, including China where RevPAR declined 10%.
For the full-year, global RevPAR decreased 3% in constant currency compared to 2024, in line with the Company's outlook, reflecting a 4% decline in the U.S. and flat growth internationally. U.S. results reflected a 270 basis-point reduction in occupancy and a 120 basis-point decline in ADR.
Operating Results
Fourth Quarter
The comparability of the Company's fourth quarter results is impacted by marketing fund variability. The Company's reported results and comparable-basis results (adjusted to neutralize these impacts) are presented below to enhance transparency and provide a better understanding of the results of the Company's ongoing operations.
Fee-related
Net
Adjusted
Reported
Adjusted
2024 reported
$ 341
$ 85
$ 168
$ 1.08
$ 1.04
2025 reported
334
(60)
165
(0.80)
0.93
Change
(7)
(145)
(3)
(1.88)
(0.11)
Less: Marketing fund variability
n/a
(6)
(7)
(0.08)
(0.07)
Comparable growth
$ (7)
$ (139)
$ 4
$ (1.80)
$ (0.04)
Comparable growth rate
(2 %)
NM
2 %
NM
(4 %)
_____________________
NOTE:
Growth rates may not recalculate due to rounding; see Table 7 for a reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics and Table 9 for definitions.
(a)
Includes estimated tax impact of marketing fund variability.
- Fee-related and other revenues were $334 million compared to $341 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting a 5% decline in RevPAR and lower other franchise fees, partially offset by a 19% increase in ancillary revenue and global net room growth of 4%.
- The Company generated a net loss of $60 million compared to net income of $85 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting impairment and other-related costs, lower adjusted EBITDA and higher interest expense. Adjusted net income was $71 million compared to $82 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2% to $165 million compared to $168 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This decrease included a $7 million unfavorable impact from expected marketing fund variability, excluding which adjusted EBITDA grew 2% on a comparable basis. This growth primarily reflects increased ancillary revenues and cost containment measures, including both operational efficiencies and one-time variable reductions, partially offset by lower royalties and franchise fees and elevated costs associated with insurance, litigation defense and employee benefits - all of which are reflective of the broader operating environment.
- The Company generated diluted loss per share of $0.80 compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.08 in the fourth quarter of 2024, which primarily reflects lower net income, partially offset by the benefit of a lower share count due to share repurchase activity.
- Adjusted diluted EPS decreased 11% to $0.93 compared to $1.04 in the fourth quarter of 2024. This decrease included an unfavorable impact of $0.07 per share related to marketing fund variability (after estimated taxes). On a comparable basis, adjusted diluted EPS decreased approximately 4% year-over-year primarily reflecting a higher effective tax rate, as expected, as well as higher interest expense, partially offset by comparable adjusted EBITDA growth and the benefit of share repurchase activity.
Full-Year
The comparability of the Company's full-year 2025 results is impacted by marketing fund variability. The Company's reported results and comparable-basis results (adjusted to neutralize these impacts) are presented below to enhance transparency and provide a better understanding of the results of the Company's ongoing operations.
Fee-related
Net
Adjusted
Reported
Adjusted
2024 reported
$ 1,404
$ 289
$ 694
$ 3.61
$ 4.33
2025 reported
1,429
193
718
2.50
4.58
Change
25
(96)
24
(1.11)
0.25
Less: Marketing fund variability
n/a
(2)
(2)
(0.02)
(0.02)
Comparable growth
$ 25
$ (94)
$ 26
$ (1.09)
$ 0.27
Comparable growth rate
2 %
(33 %)
4 %
(30 %)
6 %
_________________________
NOTE:
Growth rates may not recalculate due to rounding; see Table 7 for a reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics and Table 9 for definitions.
(a)
Includes estimated tax impact of marketing fund variability.
- Fee-related and other revenues grew 2% to $1.43 billion compared to $1.40 billion in full-year 2024 which reflects a 15% increase in ancillary revenues, higher pass-through revenues due to the Company's global franchisee conference and a 4% increase in global net room growth, partially offset by a 3% decline in RevPAR.
- Net income decreased 33% to $193 million compared to $289 million in full-year 2024, reflecting higher impairment and other-related costs, higher interest expense and the absence of a benefit in connection with the reversal of a spin-off related matter, which were partially offset by higher adjusted EBITDA and lower transaction-related expenses in connection with defending an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt. Adjusted net income was $353 million compared to $347 million in full-year 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 3% to $718 million compared to $694 million in full-year 2024. This increase included a $2 million unfavorable impact, as expected, from marketing fund variability, excluding which adjusted EBITDA grew 4% on a comparable basis, primarily reflecting higher revenues and cost containment measures, including both operational efficiencies and one-time variable reductions, which were partially offset by lower royalties and franchise fees, along with elevated costs associated with insurance, litigation defense and employee benefits - all of which are reflective of the broader operating environment.
- Diluted earnings per share decreased 31% to $2.50 compared to $3.61 in full-year 2024, which primarily reflects lower net income, partially offset by the benefit of a lower share count due to share repurchase activity.
- Adjusted diluted EPS grew 6% to $4.58 compared to $4.33 in full-year 2024. This increase included an unfavorable impact of $0.02 per share, as expected, related to marketing fund variability (after estimated taxes). On a comparable basis, adjusted diluted EPS increased approximately 6% year-over-year reflecting comparable adjusted EBITDA growth and the benefit of share repurchase activity, partially offset by higher interest expense.
Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company generated $367 million of net cash provided by operating activities and $433 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2025. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $64 million and $840 million in total liquidity.
The Company's net debt leverage ratio was 3.5 times at December 31, 2025, at the midpoint of the Company's 3 to 4 times stated target range and in line with expectations.
Share Repurchases and Dividends
During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of its common stock for $43 million. For the full-year 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 3.1 million shares of its common stock for $266 million.
The Company paid common stock dividends of $31 million, or $0.41 per share, during the fourth quarter 2025 for a total of $127 million, or $1.64 per share, for the full-year 2025.
For the full-year 2025, the Company returned $393 million to shareholders through share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends.
The Company's Board of Directors recently authorized a 5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.43 per share, beginning with the dividend expected to be declared in first quarter 2026.
Impairment and Other Charges
During the preparation of its year-end 2025 financial statements, the Company learned that a large European franchisee, Revo Hospitality Group ("Revo") has filed for insolvency proceedings under self-administration for most of its operating entities.
As a result, the Company has evaluated the recoverability of the carrying value of assets associated with Revo as of December 31, 2025 and has recorded charges of $74 million within operating expenses and $48 million within impairment on the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) to reflect the net realizable value on the Company's balance sheet.
Additionally, as a result of Revo's insolvency proceedings and in the process of performing its quantitative assessments for impairment on its intangible assets, the Company determined that a portion of its Vienna House trademark and related-franchise agreements were impaired. Accordingly, the Company recorded impairment charges totaling $38 million to reduce the carrying value of those assets to their estimated fair values.
Starting in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company began deferring all revenues related to Revo due to uncertainty around collectability. These revenues will continue to accrue and will only be recognized as revenues following a period after which collections from Revo are deemed probable. The table below includes information about revenue recognition related to Revo for the periods presented:
Full-Year
2024
Full-Year
2025 (a)
Royalties and franchise fees
$ 15
$ 12
Marketing, reservation and loyalty fees (b)
8
8
Total fee-related and other revenues (c)(d)
$ 23
$ 20
__________________
(a)
Reflects deferral of fourth quarter revenues related to Revo due to uncertainty around collectability.
(b)
These fees are expected to approximate expenses on a full-year basis.
(c)
Excludes development advance notes amortization.
(d)
Approximately 22,000 rooms operated by Revo remain under the Company's brands and distributed on its channels as of December 31, 2025. As such, they will remain in the Company's global room count and RevPAR operating statistics for so long as the underlying agreements remain in effect. The historical impact of Revo's net room additions on the Company's global annual organic net room growth has been immaterial.
Outlook
The Company provided the following outlook for full-year 2026:
2026 Outlook
Year-over-year rooms growth (a)
4.0% - 4.5%
Year-over-year global RevPAR growth (b)
(1.5%) - 0.5%
Fee-related and other revenues
$1.46 - $1.49 billion
Adjusted EBITDA (c)
$730 - $745 million
Adjusted net income
$354 - $368 million
Adjusted diluted EPS
$4.62 - $4.80
Free cash flow conversion rate
55% - 60%
_________________
(a)
Excludes any potential room termination impact associated with Revo's ongoing insolvency.
(b)
Represents constant currency basis; on a reported basis, which includes foreign currency impacts, would be (1.5%) - 0.5%.
(c)
Includes the effects of the deferral of $12 million of royalties and franchise fees from Revo and the inclusion of $15 million of previously disclosed one-time variable cost reductions made in 2025; excluding which comparable basis growth rate would be 5% - 7%.
The Company expects marketing fund revenues to roughly equal expenses during full-year 2026 though seasonality of spend will affect the quarterly comparisons throughout the year.
More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.
Table 1
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
INCOME (LOSS) STATEMENT
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net revenues
Royalties and franchise fees
$ 121
$ 136
$ 541
$ 555
Marketing, reservation and loyalty
131
135
562
563
Management and other fees
2
3
9
10
License and other fees
31
30
126
119
Other
49
37
191
157
Fee-related and other revenues
334
341
1,429
1,404
Cost reimbursements
-
-
-
4
Net revenues
334
341
1,429
1,408
Expenses
Marketing, reservation and loyalty
133
130
565
564
Operating
94
21
168
81
General and administrative
39
39
125
130
Cost reimbursements
-
-
-
4
Depreciation and amortization
16
17
62
71
Impairment
86
-
86
12
Restructuring and other-related
2
4
18
15
Transaction-related
-
-
2
47
Separation-related
-
-
1
(11)
Total expenses
370
211
1,027
913
Operating income/(loss)
(36)
130
402
495
Interest expense, net
36
32
139
124
Early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
3
Income/(loss) before income taxes
(72)
98
263
368
Provision/(benefit) for income taxes
(12)
13
70
79
Net income/(loss)
$ (60)
$ 85
$ 193
$ 289
Earnings/(loss) per share
Basic
$ (0.80)
$ 1.09
$ 2.51
$ 3.64
Diluted
(0.80)
1.08
2.50
3.61
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
75.7
78.0
76.8
79.5
Diluted
75.7
78.8
77.2
80.1
Table 2
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full-Year
Hotel Franchising
Net revenues
2025
$ 316
$ 397
$ 382
$ 334
$ 1,429
2024
305
367
396
341
1,408
Adjusted EBITDA
2025
$ 161
$ 214
$ 228
$ 178
$ 781
2024
158
195
224
189
767
Corporate
Net revenues
2025
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
2024
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
2025
$ (16)
$ (19)
$ (15)
$ (13)
$ (63)
2024
(17)
(17)
(16)
(21)
(73)
Total Company
Net revenues
2025
$ 316
$ 397
$ 382
$ 334
$ 1,429
2024
305
367
396
341
1,408
Net income/(loss)
2025
$ 61
$ 87
$ 105
$ (60)
$ 193
2024
16
86
102
85
289
Adjusted EBITDA
2025
$ 145
$ 195
$ 213
$ 165
$ 718
2024
141
178
208
168
694
________________
NOTE:
Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions.
Table 3
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
CONDENSED CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Operating activities
Net income
$ 193
$ 289
Depreciation and amortization
62
71
Impairment
86
12
Payments related to hostile takeover defense
-
(47)
Payments of development advance notes, net
(105)
(109)
Working capital and other, net
131
74
Net cash provided by operating activities
367
290
Investing activities
Property and equipment additions
(46)
(49)
Loan advances, net
(57)
(16)
Net cash used in investing activities
(103)
(65)
Financing activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
405
1,835
Payments of long-term debt
(312)
(1,539)
Dividends to shareholders
(127)
(122)
Repurchases of common stock
(266)
(310)
Other, net
(14)
(39)
Net cash used in financing activities
(314)
(175)
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1
(3)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(49)
47
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
113
66
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 64
$ 113
Free Cash Flow:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 152
$ 134
$ 367
$ 290
Less: Property and equipment additions
(16)
(25)
(46)
(49)
Plus: Payments of development advance notes, net
32
21
105
109
Free cash flow
168
130
426
350
Plus: Adjusting items (a)
-
-
7
45
Adjusted free cash flow
$ 168
$ 130
$ 433
$ 395
________________
(a)
2024 includes payments related to the Company's defense of an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt; 2025 and 2024 include separation-related net tax payments.
Table 4
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31, 2025
As of
December 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 64
$ 103
Trade receivables, net
291
271
Property and equipment, net
104
94
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
3,015
3,073
Other current and non-current assets
708
682
Total assets
$ 4,182
$ 4,223
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Total debt
$ 2,560
$ 2,463
Other current liabilities
462
423
Deferred income tax liabilities
271
332
Other non-current liabilities
421
355
Total liabilities
3,714
3,573
Total stockholders' equity
468
650
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,182
$ 4,223
Our outstanding debt was as follows:
Weighted Average
As of
December 31, 2025
As of
December 31, 2024
$1.0 billion revolving credit facility (due October 2030)
5.6 %
$ 224
$ 88
$400 million term loan A (due April 2027)
5.9 %
337
364
$1.5 billion term loan B (due May 2030)
5.4 %
1,502
1,515
$500 million 4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028)
4.4 %
497
496
Total debt
5.3 %
2,560
2,463
Cash and cash equivalents
64
103
Net debt
$ 2,496
$ 2,360
Net debt leverage ratio
3.5x
3.4x
______________
(a)
Represents weighted average interest rates for the fourth quarter 2025, including the effects from hedging.
Our outstanding debt as of December 31, 2025 matures as follows:
Amount
Within 1 year
$ 45
Between 1 and 2 years
323
Between 2 and 3 years
513
Between 3 and 4 years
15
Between 4 and 5 years
1,664
Thereafter
-
Total
$ 2,560
Table 5
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
REVENUE DRIVERS
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Change
% Change
Beginning Room Count (January 1)
United States
501,800
497,600
4,200
1 %
International
333,900
306,100
27,800
9
Global
835,700
803,700
32,000
4
Additions
United States
28,700
27,800
900
3
International
42,900
35,600
7,300
21
Global
71,600
63,400
8,200
13
Deletions
United States
(25,400)
(23,600)
(1,800)
(8)
International
(13,000)
(7,800)
(5,200)
(67)
Global
(38,400)
(31,400)
(7,000)
(22)
Ending Room Count (December 31)
United States
505,100
501,800
3,300
1
International
363,800
333,900
29,900
9
Global
868,900
835,700
33,200
4 %
As of December 31,
FY 2025
2025
2024
Change
% Change
System Size
United States
Economy
221,800
224,800
(3,000)
(1 %)
Midscale and Above
283,300
277,000
6,300
2
Total United States
505,100
501,800
3,300
1 %
77 %
International
Greater China
133,200
117,000
16,200
14 %
4
Rest of Asia Pacific
44,200
40,000
4,200
11
2
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
100,200
93,000
7,200
8
8
Canada
39,700
39,700
-
-
6
Latin America
46,500
44,200
2,300
5
3
Total International
363,800
333,900
29,900
9 %
23
Global
868,900
835,700
33,200
4 %
100 %
__________________________
NOTE:
Global, International and Greater China rooms exclude all rooms associated with the Company's Super 8 master licensee in China in both periods. Historical metrics for comparability are included in Table 6.
Table 5 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
REVENUE DRIVERS
Three Months Ended
Constant Currency
% Change (b)
Regional RevPAR Growth
United States
Economy
$ 34.59
(9 %)
Midscale and Upper Midscale
49.24
(6)
Upscale and Above
69.18
(22)
Total United States
$ 42.91
(8 %)
International
Greater China (a)
$ 16.59
(10 %)
Rest of Asia Pacific
33.65
(2)
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
58.40
7
Canada
46.23
1
Latin America
51.56
6
Total International (a)
$ 36.96
(1 %)
Global (a)
$ 40.36
(6 %)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
% Change (c)
Average Royalty Rate
United States
4.7 %
4.8 %
(5 bps)
International (a)
2.3 %
2.7 %
(40 bps)
Global (a)
3.8 %
4.1 %
(26 bps)
Year Ended
Constant Currency
% Change (b)
Regional RevPAR Growth
United States
Economy
$ 39.35
(4 %)
Midscale and Upper Midscale
55.05
(3)
Upscale and Above
81.11
(16)
Total United States
$ 48.44
(4 %)
International
Greater China (a)
$ 16.81
(9 %)
Rest of Asia Pacific
31.56
(3)
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
57.11
6
Canada
56.75
5
Latin America
52.30
11
Total International (a)
$ 38.13
- %
Global (a)
$ 44.12
(3 %)
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
% Change (c)
Average Royalty Rate
United States
4.8 %
4.7 %
7 bps
International (a)
2.5 %
2.6 %
(4 bps)
Global (a)
4.0 %
4.0 %
(2 bps)
___________
(a)
Excludes the impact from all rooms associated with the Company's Super 8 master licensee in China in both periods. Additionally, reflects the impact of the Company's deferral of revenues from Revo, which unfavorably impacted our fourth quarter international and global average royalty rates by 40 bps and 15 bps, respectively, and our full-year international and global average royalty rates by 10 bps and 4 bps, respectively.
(b)
International and global exclude the impact of currency exchange movements.
(c)
Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
Table 6
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVPAR, ROYALTY RATE AND ROOMS
REPORTING BASIS AS OF Q2 2025
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full-
Total System
Global RevPAR
2025
$ 38.44
$ 47.55
$ 50.05
$ 40.36
$ 44.12
2024
$ 38.48
$ 49.08
$ 52.59
$ 42.58
$ 45.69
U.S. RevPAR
2025
$ 42.37
$ 53.32
$ 55.07
$ 42.91
$ 48.44
2024
$ 41.68
$ 55.44
$ 57.98
$ 46.41
$ 50.37
International RevPAR
2025
$ 32.81
$ 39.45
$ 43.11
$ 36.96
$ 38.13
2024
$ 33.53
$ 39.40
$ 44.52
$ 36.92
$ 38.63
Global Royalty Rate
2025
4.0 %
4.0 %
4.0 %
3.8 %
4.0 %
2024
3.9 %
4.0 %
4.0 %
4.1 %
4.0 %
U.S. Royalty Rate
2025
4.8 %
4.7 %
4.8 %
4.7 %
4.8 %
2024
4.6 %
4.7 %
4.7 %
4.8 %
4.7 %
International Royalty Rate
2025
2.6 %
2.6 %
2.6 %
2.3 %
2.5 %
2024
2.5 %
2.5 %
2.6 %
2.7 %
2.6 %
Global Rooms
2025
839,900
846,700
855,400
868,900
868,900
2024
808,000
816,300
823,200
835,700
835,700
U.S. Rooms
2025
502,600
503,300
503,400
505,100
505,100
2024
499,100
499,400
500,600
501,800
501,800
International Rooms
2025
337,300
343,400
352,000
363,800
363,800
2024
308,900
316,900
322,600
333,900
333,900
_________________
NOTE:
Data excludes the impact from all rooms associated with the Company's Super 8 master licensee in China in all periods.
PRE Q2 2025 REPORTING BASIS
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full-
Total System
Global RevPAR
2025
$ 36.13
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2024
$ 36.28
$ 45.99
$ 49.33
$ 40.01
$ 42.91
International RevPAR
2025
$ 28.73
|
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2024
$ 29.38
$ 34.11
$ 38.60
$ 32.17
$ 33.59
Global Royalty Rate
2025
4.0 %
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2024
3.8 %
4.0 %
4.0 %
4.0 %
3.9 %
International Royalty Rate
2025
2.6 %
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2024
2.4 %
2.4 %
2.5 %
2.6 %
2.5 %
Global Rooms
2025
907,200
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2024
876,300
884,900
892,600
903,000
903,000
International Rooms
2025
404,600
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2024
377,200
385,500
392,000
401,200
401,200
____________
NOTE:
Data includes the impact from all rooms associated with the Company's Super 8 master licensee in China in all periods.
Table 7
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions)
The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.
Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full-
2025
Net income/(loss)
$ 61
$ 87
$ 105
$ (60)
$ 193
Provision/(benefit) for income taxes
18
29
37
(12)
70
Depreciation and amortization
15
15
15
16
62
Interest expense, net
33
34
36
36
139
Stock-based compensation
9
8
8
14
41
Development advance notes amortization
7
8
8
9
32
Impairment (a)
-
-
-
86
86
Revo-related charges (b)
-
-
-
74
74
Restructuring and other-related costs (c)
-
13
2
2
18
Transaction-related (d)
1
1
1
-
2
Separation-related (e)
1
-
-
-
1
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (f)
-
-
1
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 145
$ 195
$ 213
$ 165
$ 718
2024
Net income
$ 16
$ 86
$ 102
$ 85
$ 289
Provision for income taxes
6
26
35
13
79
Depreciation and amortization
20
17
17
17
71
Interest expense, net
28
30
34
32
124
Early extinguishment of debt (g)
-
3
-
-
3
Stock-based compensation
10
10
10
11
41
Development advance notes amortization
5
6
6
6
24
Transaction-related (d)
41
5
1
-
47
Restructuring and other-related costs (c)
3
7
2
4
15
Impairment (a)
12
-
-
-
12
Separation-related (e)
-
(12)
1
-
(11)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 141
$ 178
$ 208
$ 168
$ 694
_________________
NOTE: Amounts may not add due to rounding.
(a)
2025 represents an impairment of development advance notes and intangible assets related to Revo. 2024 primarily represents an impairment of development advance notes as a result of the Company's evaluation of the recoverability of their carrying value.
(b)
Represents a provision for accounts and loans receivable from Revo, which is reflected in operating expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).
(c)
2025 amounts consist primarily of employee-related costs and real estate costs related to a call center closure in connection with a restructuring plan; 2024 amounts consist primarily of employee-related costs in connection with a restructuring plan.
(d)
Represents costs related to corporate transactions, including the Company's defense of an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt. 2024 also includes costs related to the Company's repricing and upsizing of its term loan B.
(e)
Represents costs (income) associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide.
(f)
Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation, primarily in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).
(g)
Amounts relate to non-cash charges associated with the Company's refinancing of its term loan B.
Table 7 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) and Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share to Adj. Net Income and Adj. Diluted EPS:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share
$ (0.80)
$ 1.08
$ 2.50
$ 3.61
Net income/(loss)
$ (60)
$ 85
$ 193
$ 289
Adjustments:
Impairment (a)
86
-
86
12
Revo-related charges (b)
74
-
74
-
Acquisition-related amortization expense (c)
7
7
27
27
Restructuring and other-related costs
2
4
18
15
Transaction-related
-
-
2
47
Separation-related
-
-
1
(11)
Early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
3
Total adjustments before tax
169
11
208
93
Special tax items (d)
-
11
-
11
Income tax provision (e)
38
3
48
24
Total adjustments after tax
131
(3)
160
58
Adjusted net income
$ 71
$ 82
$ 353
$ 347
Adjustments - EPS impact
1.73
(0.04)
2.08
0.72
Adjusted diluted EPS
$ 0.93
$ 1.04
$ 4.58
$ 4.33
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
76.2
78.8
77.2
80.1
_____________
(a)
2025 represents an impairment of development advance notes and intangible assets related to Revo. 2024 primarily represents an impairment of development advance notes as a result of the Company's evaluation of the recoverability of their carrying value.
(b)
Represents a provision for accounts and loans receivable from Revo, which is reflected in operating expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).
(c)
Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).
(d)
Includes a benefit related to tax credits received in Puerto Rico.
(e)
Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.
Table 8
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
2026 OUTLOOK
As of February 18, 2026
(In millions, except per share data)
2026 Outlook
Fee-related and other revenues
$
1,455 - 1,485
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
730 - 745
Depreciation and amortization expense (b)
36 - 38
Development advance notes amortization expense
35 - 37
Stock-based compensation expense
41 - 43
Interest expense, net
139 - 141
Adjusted income before income taxes
473 - 492
Income tax expense (c)
119 - 124
Adjusted net income
$
354 - 368
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
4.62 - 4.80
Diluted shares (d)
76.7
Capital expenditures
$40 - 45
Development advance notes
Approx. $110
Free cash flow conversion rate
55% - 60%
Year-over-Year Growth
Global RevPAR (e)
(1.5%) - 0.5%
Number of rooms (f)
4.0% - 4.5%
__________________
(a)
Includes the effects of the deferral of $12 million of royalties and franchise fees from Revo and the inclusion of $15 million of previously disclosed one-time variable cost reductions made in 2025; excluding which comparable basis growth rates would be 5% - 7%.
(b)
Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $26 million.
(c)
Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
(d)
Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after December 31, 2025.
(e)
Represents constant currency basis; on a reported basis, which includes foreign currency impacts, would be (1.5%) - 0.5%.
(f)
Excludes any potential room termination impact associated with Revo's ongoing insolvency.
To assist with modeling, each 1% change in RevPAR equates to an approximate $10 million impact to fee-related and other revenues and $4 million to adjusted EBITDA. If a significant pullback in demand were to materialize beyond the Company's current assumptions, actual results could fall below these estimates.
In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow conversion rate, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.
Table 9
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
DEFINITIONS
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment and other-related charges (including Revo-related charges), significant accelerated depreciation, restructuring and other-related charges, contract termination costs, separation-related items, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or debt-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries and special tax items. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.
Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income (loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment and other-related charges (including Revo-related charges), restructuring and other-related charges, contract termination costs, separation-related items, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or debt-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Represents free cash flow excluding payments related to the Company's defense of an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt and separation-related items.
Ancillary Revenues: Represents the summation of the license and other fees line item and other revenues line item per the income (loss) statement.
Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a Room for one day.
Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available Rooms occupied during the period.
Comparable Basis: Represents a comparison eliminating Marketing Fund Variability.
Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).
FeePAR: Represents annual royalties per franchised Room and is calculated by dividing total annual royalty revenue of the Company's franchised hotels by the number of franchised Rooms in its system size.
Free Cash Flow: Reflects net cash provided by operating activities excluding development advances, less capital expenditures. The Company believes free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to it and investors. This measure helps the Company and investors evaluate its ability to generate cash beyond what is needed to fund capital expenditures, debt service and other obligations. Notwithstanding cash on hand and incremental borrowing capacity, free cash flow reflects the Company's ability to grow its business through investments and acquisitions, as well as its ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases or even to delever. Free cash flow is not a representation of how the Company will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.
Free Cash Flow Conversion Rate: Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is converted to free cash flow and provides insights into how efficiently the Company is able to turn profits into cash available for use, such as for investments (including development advance notes), debt reduction, dividends or share repurchases.
Marketing Fund Variability: Relates to the quarterly timing variances from the Company's marketing funds. The Company's franchise agreements require the payment of marketing and reservation fees, and in accordance with these franchise agreements, the Company is generally contractually obligated to expend such fees for the benefit of each of its brands over time. Marketing and reservation fees earned are generally highest during the summer season when the franchised hotels have the highest occupancy and daily rates, while marketing and reservation expenses are generally highest during the first half of the year in an effort to drive higher occupancy in the summer months. Accordingly, the seasonality of the marketing and reservation revenues and expenses results in adjusted EBITDA variability during the quarters throughout the year but are designed such that on a full-year basis, the Company's marketing funds break even.
Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Calculated by dividing total debt less cash and cash equivalents by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.
RevPAR: Represents revenue per available franchised or managed Room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.
Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements, excluding all rooms associated with the Company's Super 8 master licensee in China, and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which the Company receives a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.
Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on the Company's franchised Rooms and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.
