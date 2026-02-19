ZENVIA receives Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (the "Company") received today a written notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company's Class A common shares (the "Securities") for the 30 previous consecutive business days, it no longer met Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement of US$1 per share (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"), as set forth by Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A). This current report is filed pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b).

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Securities, which continue to trade uninterrupted on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "ZENV" and the Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notice.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided with an initial 180-calendar day period, ending on August 17, 2026 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If the Company does not regain compliance, its Securities may be subject to delisting from Nasdaq. There can be no assurance that the Company will seek to maintain the listing of its Securities on Nasdaq.

Additional information regarding Zenvia can be found at https://investors.zenvia.com.

