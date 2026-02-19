Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPM5 | ISIN: KYG9889V1014 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.02.26 | 20:10
0,840 US-Dollar
-2,89 % -0,025
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENVIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENVIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.02.2026 01:44 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZENVIA receives Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (the "Company") received today a written notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company's Class A common shares (the "Securities") for the 30 previous consecutive business days, it no longer met Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement of US$1 per share (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"), as set forth by Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A). This current report is filed pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b).

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Securities, which continue to trade uninterrupted on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "ZENV" and the Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notice.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided with an initial 180-calendar day period, ending on August 17, 2026 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If the Company does not regain compliance, its Securities may be subject to delisting from Nasdaq. There can be no assurance that the Company will seek to maintain the listing of its Securities on Nasdaq.

Additional information regarding Zenvia can be found at https://investors.zenvia.com.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Piero Rosatelli
[email protected]

About ZENVIA

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) is a technology company that offers end-to-end AI solutions for customer experience, enabling businesses to sell more and provide better service across all digital channels, with a particular focus on WhatsApp, Instagram, and TikTok. With 22 years of expertise, over 10,000 clients, and a presence throughout Latin America, Zenvia empowers businesses across all sectors to strengthen their brands, increase sales, and improve customer service. This results in greater operational efficiency, productivity, and outcomes - all in one place. To learn more, visit our website and follow our profiles on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This current report on Form 6-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Zenvia's control. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE ZENVIA

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.