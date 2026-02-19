Korea University researchers have developed a machine-learning framework that predicts solar cell efficiency from wafer quality, enabling early wafer screening and optimized production paths. Using over 100,000 industrial data points, the approach combines predictive modeling, process optimization, and explainable AI to support photovoltaic manufacturing.Researchers at Korea University have created a machine-learning model that can reportedly predict cell efficiency from wafer quality. "We developed this industrial data-driven machine learning framework using more than 100,000 solar cell data ...

