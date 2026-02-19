Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026
PR Newswire
19.02.2026 10:48 Uhr
Neolix Surpasses 100M Kilometers in Autonomous Operations, Cementing Global Lead in RoboVan Sector

BEIJING, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolix, a global leader in L4 autonomous logistics solutions, today announced that its autonomous fleet has surpassed 100 million kilometers of real-world driving, becoming the first company globally to reach this milestone in the RoboVan segment.

Neolix Surpasses 100M Kilometers in Autonomous Operations

The achievement marks a significant validation of Neolix's autonomous driving system under sustained, large-scale commercial operations. With more than 16,000 autonomous vehicles deployed across 15 countries, Neolix has moved autonomous logistics beyond pilot programs toward scalable, commercially viable deployment.

"Reaching 100 million kilometers is more than a technical metric; it is a validation of our business model across diverse, complex, and unpredictable environments," said Enyuan Yu, Founder and CEO of Neolix. "True autonomous capability cannot be simulated. It must be forged through large-scale, sustained operations. This milestone proves that Neolix is ready to redefine the global logistics backbone."

In China, Neolix was among the earliest companies approved for public-road autonomous delivery pilots and has since obtained operating permits in over 300 cities and regions, including major logistics hubs such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. Its deployments span express delivery, retail distribution, pharmaceuticals, and industrial logistics.

The company has also demonstrated its ability to operate in complex and extreme environments. In 2025, Neolix launched Tibet's first regularly operating autonomous delivery route, showcasing reliable performance in high-altitude and harsh climatic conditions.

Commercially, Neolix has become a core autonomous vehicle provider to leading logistics operators, including SF Express, JD Logistics, China Post, ZTO Express, and YTO Express, capturing approximately 70% of awarded tenders in China's autonomous delivery market. In Qingdao, Neolix operates over 1,200 autonomous vehicles through a RoboVan-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, enabling on-demand access to autonomous delivery via consumer platforms.

Internationally, Neolix has secured the Middle East's first autonomous delivery operation license and delivered 300 RoboVans to the UAE. Entering 2026, the company is advancing public-road testing and partnerships across multiple European markets.

Neolix's global expansion is powered by its mapless autonomous driving solution, which eliminates reliance on high-definition maps. This approach significantly reduces deployment time and cost, while strengthening data security and regulatory compliance in cross-border operations.

Looking ahead, Neolix plans to deploy over 10,000 autonomous vehicles overseas and initiate operations in at least three new countries by 2026, accelerating the transition of autonomous logistics into a core component of global urban infrastructure.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916641/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neolix-surpasses-100m-kilometers-in-autonomous-operations-cementing-global-lead-in-robovan-sector-302692482.html

