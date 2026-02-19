GekkoVet, the Finnish leader in AI-powered clinical decision support for veterinarians, and Royal Canin, a global pioneer in pet health through nutrition, announce the launch of their strategic collaboration in Mexico. This marks the first national rollout of their partnership in Latin America, expanding the initiative that began earlier this year with successful deployments in Asia.

Royal Canin Mexico is equipping veterinary teams with GekkoVet's intelligent platform, which provides real-time diagnostic assistance, treatment recommendations, and drug information. The collaboration aims to enhance clinical efficiency, improve patient outcomes, and support veterinarians with evidence-based tools that integrate seamlessly into daily practice.

"This launch in Mexico is a major step forward-not just regionally, but globally," said Johanna Majamaa, DVM and co-founder of GekkoVet. "After strong momentum in Asia, entering Latin America opens a new chapter in our mission to empower veterinarians worldwide."

Royal Canin Mexico will integrate GekkoVet's core features into its veterinary support programs. Designed to be fast, intuitive, and clinically reliable, the platform helps veterinarians make informed decisions at the point of care.

Cesar Gutierrez, Marketing and Sales Director, Royal Canin Mexico, added: "We're excited to bring this collaboration to Mexico. It reflects our commitment to combining nutrition and technology to support veterinary professionals in delivering the best possible care."

The rollout follows a successful pilot phase earlier this year, where participating clinics reported improved diagnostic confidence and greater workflow efficiency. Educational initiatives and data-driven insights tailored to the Mexican veterinary landscape will also be part of the collaboration. With Mexico leading the way in Latin America, additional national launches across the continent are expected to follow, amplifying the impact of this transformative partnership.

About GekkoVet

GekkoVet is a Finnish health tech company providing AI-powered clinical decision support tools for veterinary professionals. Trusted by thousands of clinics worldwide, GekkoVet helps veterinarians make faster, more accurate diagnoses and improve patient care.

About ROYAL CANIN

ROYAL CANIN, part of Mars, Incorporated, is a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs, fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN designs precise, science-based nutrition available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219646925/en/

Contacts:

Chairman Pertti Orakoski

+358452300665

pertti.orakoski@gekkovet.com