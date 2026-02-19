London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Nevari today announced its positioning as the first AI-native enterprise infrastructure firm, defining a new category that challenges both traditional consulting models and platform-centric AI approaches. The company asserts that enterprises now require intelligence embedded directly into operational systems - not recommended from outside or visualised through dashboards - to achieve measurable operational performance.

Nevari identifies a persistent gap in enterprise AI deployment: while organisations have invested heavily in strategy consulting and analytics platforms, execution velocity often remains constrained despite unified data and accelerated strategy cycles.

Nevari addresses this gap by deploying proprietary AI productivity systems directly into enterprise workflows, governance frameworks, and commercial engines. Where legacy firms advise on AI strategy and platforms provide data visibility, Nevari engineers and embeds AI-driven execution infrastructure designed to compress the gap between insight and operational outcome.

Operational Performance in Practice

Nevari's approach has been deployed across enterprise engagements in regulated and complex operating environments, including work with global organisations in food and beverage, private equity, and financial data platforms.

These outcomes resulted from embedding AI-driven execution infrastructure directly into workflows, governance layers, and commercial engines - rather than through advisory cycles or analytics deployments in isolation. Nevari structures engagements around quantified value discovery before scale deployment, reducing speculative AI spend.

Beyond Advisory and Platforms

Matthew Aizen, Founder and CEO of Nevari, commented:

"Enterprise AI has been trapped between advisory abstraction and platform dependency. What boards actually need is structural accountability - systems that directly influence execution velocity and operational performance. AI should not be a parallel initiative; it should be embedded into how an organisation operates every day.

We built Nevari as infrastructure from day one. Not a consultancy adapting to AI. Not a platform retrofitting services. But a governance-first, performance-driven architecture designed to compress the gap between insight and operational outcome.

The shift we're seeing in the market is structural. Enterprises are no longer asking for strategy decks or dashboards - they are asking for measurable operational performance. That is where we operate."

AI as Commercial Infrastructure

Nevari's model integrates proprietary systems including VEKTOR (enterprise diagnostics), CAEL, and Yanus, deployed within client-controlled environments to maintain data sovereignty and intellectual property ownership. Unlike traditional SaaS licensing models, these systems are embedded as operational infrastructure, with commercial models explicitly aligned to operational performance, cost efficiency, and execution velocity.

The company's case portfolio demonstrates stabilisation within weeks, operational improvements within months, and sustained performance gains across regulated and complex operating environments. This compressed time-to-value is engineered through pre-deployment diagnostic quantification, embedded automation architecture, and continuous performance monitoring aligned to operational outcomes.

Nevari positions this approach as a response to a structural market shift. Boards increasingly demand measurable operational outcomes rather than exploratory AI experimentation, and enterprises require intelligence embedded into decision pathways, accountability for performance, and governance-integrated deployment. The company defines this convergence as AI-native execution infrastructure.

About Nevari

Nevari is a UK-based AI-native enterprise infrastructure firm redefining how large organisations deploy and operationalise artificial intelligence. Built from inception as an AI-first operating model, Nevari embeds intelligent automation and governance-driven AI systems directly into the core mechanics of enterprise execution. Operating across financial services, banking, private equity, healthcare, life sciences, retail, ecommerce, insurance, energy, technology, telecommunications, hospitality, automotive, manufacturing, aviation, R&D, media, logistics, infrastructure, real estate, and government, Nevari partners with complex, regulated organisations seeking structural productivity and operational optimisation. Its proprietary AI productivity architecture is engineered to deliver quantifiable operational impact - compressing inefficiencies, strengthening governance, and improving performance. Nevari continues to grow month-on-month as enterprises shift from advisory-led AI to infrastructure-led execution.

