ampliphi, a new AI-powered revenue management system designed specifically for independent hotels and hospitality groups, has officially launched, offering hoteliers a faster and more responsive approach to pricing and revenue optimization.

Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Built to address the growing complexity of hotel pricing, ampliphi enters the market at a time when independent operators face demand volatility, increased rate transparency, and limited internal revenue management resources. The platform is designed to replace manual spreadsheets and static rate rules with real-time, data-driven pricing intelligence.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/284361_d10f0ee4d41d2b49_001full.jpg

ampliphi AI analyzes historical performance alongside forward-looking demand indicators, competitor rates, and local market conditions to generate dynamic pricing recommendations. These insights are continuously updated, enabling hotels to respond quickly to changing market conditions while maintaining full visibility and control over pricing decisions.

The system integrates directly with existing property management systems, including roommaster, SiteMinder, CMS, and Seekda allowing hotels to activate the platform quickly without disrupting daily operations. This rapid deployment enables properties to begin using revenue insights almost immediately.

To support different operating styles, ampliphi offers both AI-powered autopilot pricing and collaborative modes, allowing hotel owners, general managers, and revenue leaders to review and adjust recommendations as needed. This approach ensures technology enhances operational decision-making while preserving human oversight.

In addition to daily pricing, ampliphi RMS provides forecasting and performance reporting tools that help hotels align rates with key revenue goals such as ADR and RevPAR growth. Dashboards are designed for clarity and ease of use, supporting lean teams and multi-role operators.

With the launch of ampliphi, independent hotels now have access to a modern revenue management solution built to meet the demands of today's fast-moving hospitality markets.

Media Contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284361

Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency