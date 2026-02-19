A 96 MW floating PV project is set to be built at a dredging depot at the Port of Rotterdam. The array will not feed energy to the grid, instead serving local businesses. It is scheduled for operations in 2027.Work is underway on progressing a large-scale floating solar project in the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The project is set to be built on the De Slufter dredging depot, which stores contaminated dredged materials, located within the Maasvlakte, an artificial extension of the Europoort in Rotterdam. Plans for a 100 MW project at the site were first drafted in 2019. In March 2025, ...

