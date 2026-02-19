Scientists in Hungary found that ground-mounted PV modules at an intermediate elevation of 1.1?m achieve the highest efficiency and power output due to improved airflow and reduced cell temperature. Their study also estimated a levelized cost of electricity of $0.0843/kWh and 577.78?kg CO2 mitigation over 25 years, while noting results are specific to concrete surfaces.A research team from the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences has examined the effects of elevation on the performance of ground-mounted PV modules. The controlled field experiment was conducted using matched polycrystalline ...

