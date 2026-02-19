Serviceplan Group becomes the first of the world's largest agency groups to standardize AI for creative work across professional workflows at scale, strengthening productivity and long-term competitiveness.

Serviceplan Group today announced a strategic partnership with Luma AI to deploy AI for creative work across the agency group's global operations.

Serviceplan Group today announced a strategic partnership with Luma AI to deploy AI for creative work across the agency group's global operations. Shown here (L-R) Alex Schill, Global Chief Creative Officer of Serviceplan Group, Jason Day, Head of EMEA for Luma AI, Amit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Luma AI, and Florian Haller, CEO of Serviceplan Group.

Under the agreement, Luma AI will serve as Serviceplan Group's AI technology partner, embedding AI for creative work into professional workflows spanning strategy, creative development, content production, and delivery. The rollout marks a significant operational milestone for Serviceplan Group, positioning it as the first of the world's largest agency groups to standardize AI for creative work at scale.

Serviceplan Group, Europe's largest independent, partner-led agency network, operates more than 43 locations worldwide and employs over 6,500 professionals across its integrated "House of Communication" model. With "House of AI" the agency group built a digital twin of their established marcom ecosystem mirroring every aspect of the entire value chain. By further integrating AI directly into its production infrastructure, Serviceplan Group aims to accelerate iteration cycles, increase creative throughput, and enhance operational efficiency across multi-market campaigns.

The initiative is designed to enhance speed to market, build long-term competitive resilience for clients and the entire organization, and enable greater scalability without linear cost growth. As brands demand higher volumes of personalized content delivered across increasingly fragmented channels, the ability to compress production timelines while maintaining quality has become a critical competitive advantage.

"By integrating Luma AI's capabilities as a powerful building block within our House of AI ecosystem, we are now able to create faster, smarter, and at greater scale. This partnership further enhances our capabilities across the value chain, ensuring that creativity, efficiency, and ROI work hand in hand," said Florian Haller, CEO Serviceplan Group.

"AI should amplify creativity, not standardize it," said Alexander Schill, Global Chief Creative Officer of Serviceplan Group. "By integrating advanced AI into our workflow, we're giving our teams the tools to explore more, test faster, and raise the bar creatively at global scale."

The advertising industry continues to face margin pressure driven by digital transformation, performance marketing shifts, and rising content demands. Serviceplan Group's enterprise-wide implementation reflects a broader shift toward AI-enabled operating models designed to protect profitability while expanding creative capability.

"Serviceplan Group is operationalizing AI at a scale that directly impacts productivity economics," said Amit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Luma AI. "This partnership moves beyond experimentation and establishes AI as foundational infrastructure within a leading global agency group."

"Competitive advantage in the agency sector will increasingly depend on how effectively AI is embedded into creative workflows," added Jason Day, Head of EMEA at Luma AI. "Serviceplan Group is setting a new benchmark for how large agency networks can translate AI adoption into measurable operational and financial strength."

As part of the partnership, Luma AI will provide implementation support and training across Serviceplan Group's global teams to ensure consistent adoption and responsible deployment.

About Luma AI

Luma AI is building multimodal general intelligence that can generate, understand, and operate in the physical world. Its flagship platform, Dream Machine, enables creatives everywhere to generate professional-grade video and images. In 2025, Luma released Ray3, the world's first reasoning video model capable of creating physically accurate videos, animations, and visuals. Luma's models are used by leading entertainment studios, advertising agencies, and technology partners worldwide, including Adobe and AWS, and are available via subscription or API. The company is backed by HUMAIN, Andreessen Horowitz, Amazon, AMD Ventures, NVIDIA, Amplify Partners, Matrix Partners, and angels from across technology and entertainment.

About Serviceplan Group

Serviceplan Group is the largest independent, partner-led agency group in Europe. Founded in 1970 as a classic advertising agency, Serviceplan quickly developed the concept of the "House of Communication" the fully integrated agency model that combines all modern communication disciplines from the areas of creative and content, media and data, and experience and commerce under one roof: brand strategists, creatives, experience designers, media, marketing technology and CRM experts, data scientists, market researchers, PR consultants and sales professionals. With 43 of its own locations and additional partnerships, the Serviceplan Group is represented in a total of 24 countries worldwide and in all major economic areas. The precise interaction of the three agency brands Serviceplan, Mediaplus and Plan.Net makes the Serviceplan Group the leading agency group for innovative communication.

