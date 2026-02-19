Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.: BAM delivers adjusted EBITDA of €400 million in 2025

Dividend proposal of €0.30 per share and announcement of €40 million share buyback• Revenue increased by 9% to €7.0 billion• Adjusted EBITDA rose by 20% to €400 million, margin of 5.7%• Net result of €211 million (2024: €82 million), reflecting earnings per share of €0.81 (2024: €0.31)• Home sales accelerated by 27% to 2,354• Cash position strengthened to €0.9 billion, underscoring BAM's solid liquidity position• Solvency improved to 23.4% (2024: 23.0%)• Order book remained at high level of €13.0 billion• Leadership in sustainability confirmed by CDP Climate A rating (7th year)• For 2026, BAM expects to deliver further growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA"Royal BAM Group delivered a strong performance in 2025. We reported an adjusted EBITDA of €400 million, representing an increase of 20% compared with 2024. This outcome reflects 9% revenue growth and a further enhancement of our adjusted EBITDA margin. Both divisions and Belgium contributed to the improved profitability. For 2026, BAM expects to deliver further growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA."Ruud Joosten, CEODownload full press release:https://www.bam.com/sites/bamc/files/2026-02/BAM-2026-02-19-Q4-2025-EN-Press-release.pdf