Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been named the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research RCS for Business 2026 Leaderboard. The analyst firm scored Infobip as the top vendor out of 17 because of its superior capability and capacity, enhanced product and position and significant market presence.

Juniper Research scores vendors on a range of factors including but not limited to their geographical reach, depth of partnerships, RCS value-added services, notable RCS deployments, and innovation. According to Juniper Research, Infobip stands out for its wide network of mobile operator connections for RCS for Business and its extensive geographic reach, including being the first provider to launch RCS messaging across all major US telecom carriers. Brands such as Virgin Atlantic are using Infobip's RCS solutions to deliver interactive, conversational messaging that drives stronger customer engagement.

Molly Gatford, Senior Research Analyst, Juniper Research, said: "With extensive mobile operator connectivity and global coverage, Infobip enables global brands to scale RCS for Business initiatives efficiently worldwide. Moreover, the platform's ability to support brands through RCS sender registration with mobile operators helps accelerate onboarding, enabling enterprises to adopt RCS more quickly and at scale, and accelerate time to market."

Adrian Benic, Chief Product Officer, Infobip, said: "RCS for Business took off last year following Apple's support for RCS. With this increase in reach, Juniper Research expects enterprise adoption of RCS for Business to accelerate this year as brands look to explore how the channel can support end-to-end customer experiences.We are well-positioned to support this growth through our CPaaS offering, combining conversational experience orchestration with global messaging infrastructure and comprehensive customer engagement strengthened by our AI capabilities."

Access the report here: https://www.infobip.com/analyst-reports/infobip-juniper-research-rcs-leaderboard.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company.

