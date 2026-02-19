Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.02.2026 11:24 Uhr
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Evolveum to Showcase AI-Driven Acceleration of IGA Application Onboarding at Gartner IAM Summit 2026

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolveum, the company behind midPoint, a leading open-source Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platform, today announced that its Chief Product Officer, Pavol Mederly, will speak at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit, taking place in London on 9-10 March 2026, where Evolveum will also participate as a Silver Sponsor.

Evolveum Logo

As traditional network boundaries dissolve, identity has emerged as the primary security control point for organizations. Attackers increasingly target credentials rather than infrastructure, making centralized visibility and automated access control over identities essential. By enforcing least-privilege access, and preventing entitlement creep, IGA helps reduce the attack surface and limit how far a breach can spread.

Mederly's session,"The Hidden Cost of Slow Application Onboarding in IGA", will take place on 10 March at 3:20 p.m. GMT and will focus on practical approaches to improving application onboarding, one of the most persistent challenges organizations face when deploying IGA programs.

"Application onboarding remains one of the biggest pain points and barriers to effective identity governance," said Mederly. "With midPilot, we are applying AI-assisted configuration frameworks that can significantly accelerate deployment, reduce risk exposure, and help organizations realize value much earlier. It can also lower the barrier for entry to small and mid-sized enterprises, who have traditionally been deterred by cost and complexity."

MidPilot, Evolveum's AI application onboarding assistant for midPoint, is designed to streamline configuration and guide implementation teams through complex onboarding scenarios, significantly shortening time-to-value while maintaining governance rigor.

At the summit, Evolveum will also demonstrate how midPoint supports automated identity lifecycle management and strengthens governance across complex identity environments.

To learn more about Evolveum's participation at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit, visit here.

About Evolveum

Evolveum is an EU-based company behind midPoint, the leading open source complete IGA suite recognized by Gartner and KuppingerCole. MidPoint gives organizations control, visibility, and efficiency to reduce identity risk, simplify compliance, and modernize identity operations.

Trusted globally by a community of customers, partners and other midPoint enthusiasts, it delivers secure IGA with transparency, and professional support.

Building on this foundation, Evolveum is developing midPilot, an AI assistant that streamlines application onboarding, supported by the European Union's Next Generation EU program and Slovakia's Research and Innovation Authority (VAIA).

For more information visit www.evolveum.com

Media Contact

Anna Ogurekova
Evolveum
info@evolveum.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904602/Evolveum_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/evolveum-to-showcase-ai-driven-acceleration-of-iga-application-onboarding-at-gartner-iam-summit-2026-302692506.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.