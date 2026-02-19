Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft: PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENT AND EXTENSION UNTIL 8 APRIL 2026 OF THE OFFER PERIOD FOR THE PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF NILFISK HOLDING A/S

19 February 2026



On 7 January 2026, Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH ("Freudenberg" or the "Offeror") published an offer document (the "Offer Document") approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "Danish FSA") regarding an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer for the shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S ("Nilfisk") (the "Offer").



Today, the Offeror has published a supplement (the "Supplement") to the Offer Document, which extends the offer period until 8 April 2026 at 23:59 (CEST) (the "Extended Offer Period"). The Extended Offer Period is intended to allow additional time for obtaining the Regulatory Approvals (as defined in the Offer Document).



As of the date of this announcement, Freudenberg has obtained merger control clearance in the United States. All other required Regulatory Approvals remain pending.



"It is encouraging that we have received approval from the US authorities, and we are now looking forward to getting the remaining approvals in place. Now shareholders have more time to decide on the offer. The largest shareholders of Nilfisk, as well as the Board of Directors and management, all support the offer and the vision of creating a new global leader in professional cleaning," said Karin Overbeck, CEO of Freudenberg Home & Cleaning Solutions.

