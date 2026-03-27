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WKN: A2GSX8 | ISIN: DK0060907293 | Ticker-Symbol: NF1
Frankfurt
27.03.26 | 08:05
18,360 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,66018,80011:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 10:22 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft: FREUDENBERG ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF NILFISK HOLDING A/S

27 March 2026

On 7 January 2026, Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH ("Freudenberg" or the "Offeror") published an offer document (the "Offer Document") approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "Danish FSA") regarding an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer for the shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S ("Nilfisk") (the "Offer").

On 19 February 2026, the Offeror published a supplement to the Offer Document (the "Supplement"), pursuant to which the offer period was extended until 8 April 2026 at 23:59 (CEST) to allow additional time to obtain regulatory approvals.

As of 27 March 2026, all regulatory approvals, waivers and notifications required under the Offer Document have been granted, and all applicable waiting periods in respect of such notifications have expired. As a result, the Regulatory Conditions under the Offer, as defined in the Offer Document, have been satisfied.

Completion of the Offer remains subject to satisfaction of the remaining conditions set out in section 4.9 of the Offer Document.

If these remaining conditions are satisfied upon expiry of the offer period, completion of the Offer is expected to take place in mid-April 2026.

Attachment

  • Freudenberg announces receipt of all regulatory approvals

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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