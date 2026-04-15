Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft: Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions completes takeover offer of Nilfisk

Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions (FHCS) has successfully

completed its voluntary public takeover of Nilfisk and has become

majority shareholder with more than 90 % of the share capital and the

associated voting rights in Nilfisk. FHCS intends now to initiate and

complete a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining

Nilfisk shareholders and to delist Nilfisk. With this acquisition, FHCS

brings together two strong and highly complementary players in

professional cleaning.



Weinheim, 04/15/26 - Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions (FHCS)

announces the successful completion of its voluntary public takeover offer of

Nilfisk.

The acquisition marks a significant step in the global professional cleaning industry.With the acquisition of Nilfisk, FHCS brings together two very strong and highlycomplementary players in professional cleaning. While FHCS is a global player ininnovative manual cleaning systems, Nilfisk is a globally recognized technology leaderin professional cleaning machines. Together, the companies span two core segmentsof the professional cleaning market."With the acquisition of Nilfisk, we are strengthening our position across bothinnovative manual systems and professional cleaning machines, creating a uniquelypositioned provider to support our customers with more comprehensive solutions. Theintention is to build on the respective strengths of each business", said Karin Overbeck,CEO of FHCS.The professional cleaning market is stable and resilient. To succeed in this market, astrong focus on customer needs is essential. Technology-driven machines, digitalsolutions, and innovative manual cleaning products are expected to play anincreasingly important role in the future. The acquisition of Nilfisk strengthens FHCS'sposition to support customers with the right solutions.Ensuring continuity for customers and partners is currently our key priority. FHCS willconnect sales capabilities and customer reach across both businesses to createopportunities for additional growth.

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