Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf 6.300 USD? Diese Aktie könnte der geheime Hebel sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2GSX8 | ISIN: DK0060907293 | Ticker-Symbol: NF1
Frankfurt
15.04.26 | 08:02
18,240 Euro
+0,11 % +0,020
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,50018,76016:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 16:22 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft: Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions completes takeover offer of Nilfisk

Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions (FHCS) has successfully
completed its voluntary public takeover of Nilfisk and has become
majority shareholder with more than 90 % of the share capital and the
associated voting rights in Nilfisk. FHCS intends now to initiate and
complete a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining
Nilfisk shareholders and to delist Nilfisk. With this acquisition, FHCS
brings together two strong and highly complementary players in
professional cleaning.

Weinheim, 04/15/26 - Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions (FHCS)
announces the successful completion of its voluntary public takeover offer of
Nilfisk.



The acquisition marks a significant step in the global professional cleaning industry.
With the acquisition of Nilfisk, FHCS brings together two very strong and highly
complementary players in professional cleaning. While FHCS is a global player in
innovative manual cleaning systems, Nilfisk is a globally recognized technology leader
in professional cleaning machines. Together, the companies span two core segments
of the professional cleaning market.

"With the acquisition of Nilfisk, we are strengthening our position across both
innovative manual systems and professional cleaning machines, creating a uniquely
positioned provider to support our customers with more comprehensive solutions. The
intention is to build on the respective strengths of each business", said Karin Overbeck,
CEO of FHCS.

Stable market with evolving customer needs
The professional cleaning market is stable and resilient. To succeed in this market, a
strong focus on customer needs is essential. Technology-driven machines, digital
solutions, and innovative manual cleaning products are expected to play an
increasingly important role in the future. The acquisition of Nilfisk strengthens FHCS's
position to support customers with the right solutions.

Ensuring continuity for customers and partners is currently our key priority. FHCS will
connect sales capabilities and customer reach across both businesses to create
opportunities for additional growth.

Attachment

  • 2026-04-15_Press Release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.