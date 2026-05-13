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WKN: A2GSX8 | ISIN: DK0060907293 | Ticker-Symbol: NF1
Frankfurt
12.05.26 | 08:07
18,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,40019,10013:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 12:10 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft: NOTICE OF COMPULSORY ACQUISITION TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF NILFISK HOLDING A/S PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 70-72 OF THE DANISH COMPANIES ACT

13 May 2026
Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH ("Freudenberg") submitted, by way of an offer document published on 7 January 2026, as supplemented by a subsequent supplement of 19 February 2026, a recommended all-cash voluntary takeover offer (the "Offer") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares (other than treasury shares) in Nilfisk Holding A/S ("Nilfisk") at a price of DKK 140 per share (the "Offer price"). The offer period expired on 8 April 2026.

On 15 April 2026, Freudenberg announced that the Offer had been completed as planned and on the same day notified Nilfisk that, following completion of the Offer, Freudenberg held a total ownership interest of 25,626,161 Nilfisk shares with a nominal value of DKK 20 each, corresponding to 94.47 per cent of the total share capital and the associated voting rights (excluding treasury shares) in Nilfisk.

Freudenberg owns more than 90 per cent of the total share capital and the associated voting rights (excluding treasury shares) in Nilfisk and has therefore decided to exercise its right to initiate a compulsory acquisition of all Nilfisk shares held by the remaining Nilfisk minority shareholders in accordance with sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act (the "Compulsory Acquisition").

Freudenberg has previously communicated its intention to carry out a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining Nilfisk minority shareholders, including in the offer document approved by the Danish FSA and subsequent company announcements regarding the Offer.

Consequently, all remaining minority shareholders in Nilfisk are hereby requested to transfer their Nilfisk shares to Freudenberg within a period of four (4) weeks. The period expires on 10 June 2026, at 23:59 (CEST) (the "Compulsory Acquisition Notice Period").

Attachment

  • Notice of compulsory acquisition

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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