Nilfisk Holding A/S: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S accepts delisting of Nilfisk's shares

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Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S accepts delisting of Nilfisk's shares

With reference to Nilfisk Holding A/S' (Nilfisk) company announcement no. 29 of 11 May 2026, regarding Nilfisk's Board of Directors' decision to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen) to have Nilfisk's shares (ISIN DK0060907293) removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Copenhagen has today accepted to remove the shares from trading and official listing.

The last day of trading and official listing will be Tuesday 12 May 2026.

The delisting of the shares is a result of the contemplated compulsory acquisition by Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH (Freudenberg) in accordance with sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act which will be initiated on Wednesday 13 May 2026, being the first business day after the last day of trading and official listing of the shares.

A separate notice on the compulsory acquisition will be made by Freudenberg in accordance with the relevant provisions set out in sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act, including through the IT system of the Danish Business Authority.

For further information, please contact:

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of IR & Group Communications

+45 42 31 00 07

njespersen@nilfisk.com