Nilfisk Holding A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S is 12 May 2026.
Nilfisk Holding A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH.
|ISIN:
|DK0060907293
|Name:
|Nilfisk Holding
|Number of shares (of DKK 20):
|27,126,369 shares (DKK 542,527,380)
|CBR No.:
|38998870
|ICB:
|5020
|Short name:
|NLFSK
|Orderbook ID:
|144340
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