Nilfisk Holding A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S is 12 May 2026.

Nilfisk Holding A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH.

ISIN: DK0060907293 Name: Nilfisk Holding Number of shares (of DKK 20): 27,126,369 shares (DKK 542,527,380) CBR No.: 38998870 ICB: 5020 Short name: NLFSK Orderbook ID: 144340

________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33