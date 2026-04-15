Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf 6.300 USD? Diese Aktie könnte der geheime Hebel sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2GSX8 | ISIN: DK0060907293 | Ticker-Symbol: NF1
Frankfurt
15.04.26 | 08:02
18,240 Euro
+0,11 % +0,020
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,50018,76016:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 16:10 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft: FREUDENBERG HAS COMPLETED THE VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER OF NILFISK HOLDING A/S

15 April 2026

With reference to Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH's ("Freudenberg") announcement of 13 April 2026, in which Freudenberg announced the final result of the voluntary public takeover offer submitted by Freudenberg (the "Offer"), Freudenberg now announces that the Offer has been completed and settled as planned.

Compulsory acquisition, delisting and changes to the management and articles of association

As Freudenberg has obtained an ownership interest corresponding to more than 90 per cent of the share capital and the associated voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S ("Nilfisk") (excluding treasury shares) upon completion of the Offer, it is Freudenberg's intention to initiate and complete a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining Nilfisk shareholders in accordance with sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act.

Freudenberg will request Nilfisk to convene an extraordinary general meeting at which Freudenberg, as described in sections 8.3 and 8.7 of the Offer Document, will propose changes to the board of directors of Nilfisk and changes to Nilfisk's articles of association.

Freudenberg furthermore intends to seek to have the Nilfisk shares removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Attachment

  • Announcement of completion of the offer

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.