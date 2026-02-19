Housing Authority of Cook County Marks 80 Years, Embracing Change and a New Culture of Excellence

Celebrating Eight Decades of Service in Affordable Housing While Building for the Future

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / The Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) is marking its 80th anniversary by celebrating its history of public service while advancing a new era focused on modernization, accountability, and resident-centered excellence. Established March 25, 1946, HACC serves residents across 108 suburban Cook County communities and is the second largest public housing authority in Illinois.

Over the past two years, HACC has successfully advanced key reforms under the leadership of Executive Director Danita W. Childers, guided by a three-year strategic plan that prioritizes: (1) professionalizing organizational culture, (2) digitizing infrastructure, and (3) modernizing systems and service delivery.

"We are building a Culture of Excellence that strengthens accountability, elevates our workforce, and improves the quality of life for the residents and communities. This is the perfect time to embrace change and improve on HACC's long history of service," said Childers.

Recent milestones include:

Celebrating the grand opening of Otto Veterans Square in Chicago Heights, assisting residents who served our country.

Executing a remarkable turnaround by increasing its 2025 HUD Public Housing Assessment System (PHAS) score by 73% and returning to Standard Performer status.

Finalizing a highly-regarded collective bargaining agreement with the agency's two unions.

Strengthening financial leadership, adding permanent staff, improving controls, and preparing timely audits.

Upgrading systems, replacing outdated software, and digitizing more than 20,000 paper files.

As HACC continues to grow and advance its strategic vision, the agency remains firmly committed to excellence-driven by a clear, agency-wide focus on achieving HUD's High Performer status.

This year HACC's 80th anniversary is both a celebration of legacy and a commitment to shaping an even stronger path forward. Board Chair Wendy Walker Williams said, "This amazing milestone marks eight decades and several thousands of lives touched. We are proudly ensuring our residents have access to affordable housing, and a safe and supportive living environment."

The Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) is the second largest public housing authority in the State of Illinois. HACC serves more than 25,000 residents through public housing units, Housing Choice Vouchers, and a variety of supportive services.

