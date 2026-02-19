U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge Unites the Best Polo Players in the World to Raise Funds for a Meaningful Cause

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), returned as the Title and Official Apparel Sponsor of the U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge for the ninth consecutive year, held at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC). The annual charitable event is the marquee fundraising event for the Polo Players Support Group (PPSG), benefiting injured members and their families across the global polo community.

Facundo Pieres (9-Goaler) of SD Farms Polo Team brings the ball downfield with an offside forehand as Matias Torres Zavaleta (8-Goaler) of Airstream Polo Team defends

Photo Credit: Agustina Fonda

As part of its continued commitment to the sport, U.S. Polo Assn. provided branded performance jerseys to all participating players for both the Youth Match and the 40-Goal Challenge and made a monetary contribution to support PPSG's mission. Since its founding in 2002, this 501(c)(3) non-profit organization has delivered critical financial assistance to more than 100 injured players and grooms, distributing nearly $4 million in aid to those in need.

"The U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge is especially unique because it brings together some of the world's greatest players in support of the polo community itself," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global. "Through U.S. Polo Assn.'s partnership with the Polo Players Support Group, we're proud to help raise meaningful awareness, provide real support, and reinforce the values of care and connection that define the sport of polo."

The event's programming began with a Future 10's Youth Match, highlighting the next generation of the sport's talent, followed by a high-level 40-Goal match featuring some of the most accomplished players in the sport. Each team fielded a combined handicap of 40 goals, underscoring the elite caliber of competition, with Adolfo Cambiaso, Facundo Pieres, Tomás Panelo, and Beltran Lauhle on SD Farms Polo Team and Camilo "Jeta" Castagnola, Hilario Ulloa, Matias Torres Zavaleta, and Francisco Elizalde on Airstream Polo Team.

Following the match, guests gathered at the Pavilion at NPC for a dinner and live auction, where signed jerseys and exclusive experiences were offered to raise additional funds for PPSG. The evening brought together players, patrons, and supporters united by a shared commitment to giving back to the sport.

"U.S. Polo Assn. was born from the sport of polo, and our heritage carries a deep responsibility to give back to the game and the people who sustain it," Prince added.

The U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge continues to stand as one of the most meaningful philanthropic moments of the United States polo season, celebrating excellence on the field while delivering tangible support to the community that makes the sport possible.

"The long-standing support from U.S. Polo Assn. goes far beyond sponsorship; it directly helps us provide meaningful assistance to players, grooms, and families during some of the most challenging moments of their lives," said Dave Offen, Co-Founder of the Polo Players Support Group. "The U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge brings the polo community together in a powerful way, and we're incredibly grateful for U.S. Polo Assn.'s ongoing partnership and belief in our mission."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and located in Wellington, Florida. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sportsin India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

Polo Player Support Group

The Polo Players Support Group (PPSG) is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization providing financial assistance to seriously injured or ill players and grooms. In 2000, the 40-Goal Rob Walton Benefit was created to raise money for 8-goal Polo Hall of Famer, Rob Walton, who was paralyzed in a polo accident. In this inaugural event, many of the best polo players in the world donated their time and efforts to play this exhibition match and raise funds. Inspired by the Rob Walton Benefit, the PPSG was founded and created the annual U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge to raise funds to help members of the polo community in financial crisis caused by physical injury or illness. Since its inception in 2002, $3,500,000 has been given to more than 115 members of the polo industry. For more information, visit polosupport.com.

