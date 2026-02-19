Anzeige
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
WKN: A41HAC | ISIN: CA3001447067 | Ticker-Symbol: 5EG0
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2026 13:02 Uhr
182 Leser
Evergold Corp.: Evergold Appoints Brian Butterworth to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Evergold Corp. (TSX-V:EVER)(WKN:A2PTHZ) ("Evergold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Brian P. Butterworth has joined the board of directors.

Mr. Butterworth is a senior mining executive with over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration, project development, and capital markets. From 2014 to 2025, he served as President of Hy-Tech Drilling Ltd., where he provided strategic leadership and strengthened the company's market position. His background also includes senior roles in mining investment banking, where he led and co-managed equity financings and advised on mergers and acquisitions across the sector. Throughout his career, Mr. Butterworth has been an active member of the Vancouver exploration and mining community and has chaired a variety of committees for organizations such as Association for Mineral Exploration BC, Engineers and Geoscientists BC and the Vancouver Mining Exploration Group.

About Evergold

Evergold Corp. is focused on advancing the Golden Lion project, its 100%-owned, gold-silver project in northern British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone mining district. At the southern end of the Golden Lion property, at the GL1 Main Zone, previous drilling by the Company, along with historical work, has outlined a near-surface, epithermal-style gold and silver bearing system with excellent potential for expansion along trend and down dip. The property was last explored by the Company in 2021, when the final three holes yielded some of the most significant gold-silver intercepts ever drilled on the property (see News January 17, 2022). To the north of the GL1 Main Zone, the property also has copper potential that is clearly evident in historical data, and which has been realized recently elsewhere in the district.

For additional information, please contact:

Alex Walcott, P.Geo
President, CEO & Director
Tel 604.891.6200
Alex.walcott@evergoldcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to complete the offering of convertible debentures on the terms as announced or at all, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Evergold Corp.



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/evergold-appoints-brian-butterworth-to-the-board-of-directors-1139160

