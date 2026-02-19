Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF) (FSE: 29W) ("White Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the top-performing companies for 2025 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The TSX Venture 50TM recognizes the top 50 from over 1,600 TSXV issuers. Eligible issuers are ranked based on three equally weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value as of December 31, 2025. Additional details on the TSX Venture 50 and a video highlighting White Gold can be found at: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

David D'Onofrio, CEO, stated, "We are honoured to have been named as a TSX Venture 50TM company in recognition of the significant progress we have made with our flagship White Gold Project and across our district scale land package in the Yukon's prolific White Gold District, and are very eager to continue to advance and execute on our stated milestones in 2026 to deliver what the company believes can be a truly transformative year. With one of Canada's highest-grade open-pittable gold resources which remains open for expansion and multiple new discovery opportunities, White Gold is strategically positioned to provide further value creation in what we anticipate can be an exciting, catalyst-rich year as we deliver our maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment, finalize the spinout of our Critical Mineral projects to create a new Yukon focused publicly listed critical minerals exploration company, and embark upon the Company' largest exploration program to date, designed to meaningfully further increase the size of our large high-grade gold resource and make new gold and critical mineral discoveries across the company's district scale land package. We thank the TSX Venture Exchange for this recognition and our shareholders and stakeholders for their ongoing support."

Company Highlights:

White Gold Corp. exploration portfolio consists of 15,362 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051km 2 ) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's prolific White Gold District.

) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's prolific White Gold District. The company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits, which collectively contain an estimated 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025), with significant expansion potential on the resource itself and in the immediately surrounding area.

In addition to the White Gold project, the Company's district-scale exploration portfolio includes a robust pipeline of early stage to discovery stage exploration targets, including gold and other critical minerals.

Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Fuerte Metals and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project.

The Company is fully financed for an extensive 2026 exploration program, with a strategic focus on expansion drilling on the White Gold Project. The 2026 exploration program is anticipated to be the largest drill program in the history of the Company and is being designed with the objective of meaningfully increasing the size of the Company's known large high-grade gold resource and making new gold and critical mineral discoveries across the Company's district scale land package. Additional details to be announced in due course.

Strategic partners include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, which owns approximately 19% of the Company.

Upcoming Catalysts and Milestones:

Spin-out of significant critical mineral assets (see Company press release dated February 11, 2026) designed to unlock the value of White Gold's non-gold project portfolio by transferring its portfolio of copper, molybdenum, tungsten and other critical mineral properties located in west-central to create a new Yukon focused publicly listed critical minerals exploration company with shares to be distributed to shareholders.

The release of additional results from the Company's 2025 Phase I Regional and Phase II Diamond Drill exploration programs across its district-scale portfolio of gold and critical mineral projects.

Advancement of technical studies in support of a maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Company's Flag Ship White Gold Project, estimated to be delivered in the first half of 2026.

Finalization and announcement of the Company's 2026 exploration program. The 2026 program will be largest in the Company's history and is being designed with the objective of meaningfully increasing the size of the Company's known large high-grade gold resource and making new gold and critical mineral discoveries across the Company's district scale land package.

Participation in numerous upcoming conferences, industry events, virtual presentations and webinars throughout the year. For a detailed list of upcoming events and to arrange a meeting with management, visit the Company's website www.whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/events/

Qualified Person

Steven Walsh, P.Geo. and Senior Geologist for the Company is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,362 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025)(1)(2). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Fuerte Metals with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80.0.2 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold(3)(2)(4), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(5)(2)(4). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) White Gold Corp. "White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report Demonstrating Significant 44% Increase in Indicated Resources to 1,732,300 oz Gold (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t) and 13.4% Increase in Inferred Resources to 1,265,900 oz Gold (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t) at its Flagship White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" Press Release 6 Oct, 2025. https://www.whitegoldcorp.ca/news/white-gold-corp-files-technical-report-demonstrating-significant-44-increase-in-indicated-resources-to-1732300-oz-gold-352-million-tonnes-grading-153-gt-and-134-increase-in-inferred-resources-to-1265900-oz-gold-322-million-ton.

(2) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding.

(3) See Fuerte Metals press release titled "Fuerte Announces Transformational Acquisition of the Coffee Project from Newmont Corporation" dated September 15, 2025.

(4) The QP has been unable to verify the information. The information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that are subject of the disclosure.

(5) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms, timing and outcome of the Spin-Out; receipt of the required shareholder, regulatory, court and stock exchange approvals in connection with the Spin-Out; listing of SpinCo shares; the anticipated benefits of the Spin-Out; the entering into of the Arrangement Agreement; the formation of SpinCo; the assets to be transferred to SpinCo in connection with the Spin-Out; and anticipated strategic and growth opportunities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, completion of the Spin-Out, including the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory, court and shareholder approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Spin-Out; that the anticipated benefits of the Spin-Out will be realized; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the failure to obtain shareholder, regulatory, court or stock exchange approvals in connection with the Spin-Out; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Spin-Out or implement the business plan for SpinCo; the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; expectations regarding negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, and risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approval.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284458

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange