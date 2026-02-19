Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company") announced today that a major U.S. retail partner will expand Rejuvenate Muscle Health into an additional 2,105 stores, with rollout set for mid May 2026.

The expansion pushes the total number of North American points of distribution very near 10,000 points of distribution, marking a significant milestone in scale for the fast-growing functional beverage brand.

Since launching with this retailer in September 2025, Rejuvenate Muscle Health has established a strong collaborative partnership grounded in category alignment and long-term growth strategy. The retailer's decision to significantly expand distribution reflects confidence in the brand's ability to drive incremental category growth, attract new consumers, and support evolving shopper demand across active aging, preventative health and GLP-1 supportive nutrition.

"We value the strength of our retail partnerships and the shared commitment to improving consumer's health," said Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino. "We support our partners with disciplined execution, strategic marketing investment, and innovation that brings new consumers into the set."

Further strengthening its retail credentials, Rejuvenate Muscle Health was voted WINNER - Best Drink by pharmacy, grocery, and e-commerce buyers at the September 2025 program hosted by ECRM, underscoring broad buyer endorsement across multiple channels.

Positioned within the adult functional beverage category, Rejuvenate Muscle Health is formulated with a clinically informed essential amino acid blend designed to support muscle protein synthesis, recovery, and active longevity - a segment experiencing accelerating demand across performance, healthy aging, and wellness consumers.

The May rollout will be supported by expanded production capacity and retail activation initiatives aimed at driving sell-through across the enlarged footprint.

Promino continues to advance additional retail expansion discussions as it builds scale in the functional beverage and muscle health space.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces Promino - NSF Certified for Sport, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those regarding retail expansion and production increases. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information about Promino:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284455

Source: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.