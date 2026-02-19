Warehouses De Pauw (WDP) has installed an 8.5?MW solar system at a warehouse near Brussels-Charleroi Airport, equipping roughly 40% of modules with Phytonics anti-glare film to prevent air traffic disruption while maintaining near-full energy output.Belgian logistics specialist WDP has deployed an 8.5?MW solar system on a warehouse in Heppignies, Belgium, near Brussels-Charleroi Airport, equipping about 5,000 of 12,000 modules with anti-glare films from German company Phytonics to meet air traffic safety regulations. The installation was approved after potential glare effects were assessed during ...

