Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Westfield Specialty GWP rises above $1.9bn for 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Specialty's gross written premium (GWP) reached $1.93bn at the end of 2025, with a Combined Ratio (CR) of 93.1% and underwriting income of $87.2mn, meaning that results came in considerably ahead of plan. The acquisition and retention of high-quality talent in the market have enabled Westfield Specialty to continue to deliver on its original underwriting strategy of building a broad diversified portfolio that is focused on underwriting profitability.

Westfield Specialty

The $1.93bn GWP splits relatively evenly across regions, with 55% of GWP coming from the US business and 45% from Westfield Specialty's International operation, headquartered in London. The US Specialty businesses produced $948mn in GWP, its Surety business produced $105mn in GWP and International businesses delivered $874mn in GWP.

Jack Kuhn, President of Westfield Specialty, said: "Westfield Specialty's success in 2025 was driven by our ability to attract and retain the best talent in the market, supporting our philosophy of empowering underwriters to pursue new risks and broaden our portfolio.

"By investing in the UK, US and Dubai, we've developed strength in depth across our teams, providing best-in-class service to our clients and brokers across the board. The launch of our Luxembourg operation in 2026 marks our strategic expansion into Europe and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to being an agile partner to our brokers and clients, offering flexible solutions that are tailored to their needs across several geographies."

About Westfield Specialty

Westfield Specialty is a prominent specialty insurance carrier, leveraging the financial strength of Westfield, a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company, and the well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200.

Westfield Specialty offers strategic, creative coverage solutions that help protect businesses, recover losses, and assist in driving growth for clients. Westfield Specialty currently underwrites in the U.S., U.K., and Dubai. Westfield Specialty continues to add new lines of business and provide specialty insurance solutions to a global client base.

Learn more at www.westfieldspecialty.com.

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with a workforce of more than 4,000, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $11 billion in assets.

Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207190/Westfield_Specialty_updated_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/westfield-specialty-gwp-rises-above-1-9bn-for-2025--302691260.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.