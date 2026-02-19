Anzeige
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
19.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
ECN (Executive Channel Network): ECN Launches Luxe: A Curated Place-Based DOOH Package Connecting Luxury Brands with High Net Worth Audiences Across Europe

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Channel Network (ECN) has announced the launch of ECN Luxe, a curated place based Digital Out of Home package created for luxury brands seeking to reach Europe's highest earning and High Net Worth professional audiences.

ECN Logo

Built on a simple principle - luxury chooses its place - ECN Luxe positions premium brands inside landmark office towers where top earners and High Net Worth Individuals work, invest and make high value purchasing decisions.

The package comprises ECN's most prestigious and architecturally elegant office buildings across key European financial districts, reaching senior professionals in finance, private banking, law, asset management and technology.

Displayed in refined office foyers and lift lobby environments, ECN delivers full-motion HD creative, zero clutter, and 100% Share of Voice within each building, creating a premium advertising setting aligned with the codes of luxury: precision, exclusivity and presence.

Research across ECN's premium office portfolio demonstrates strong luxury brand affinity among High Net Worth audiences, including 95% owning a luxury watch, 66% intending to purchase a new luxury car, and 29% flying First Class for leisure trips while 44% fly Business Class for business travel. The audience also shows deep engagement with private banking and investment services, underlining both purchasing power and investable wealth.

Holly Benkert - Client Manager at Talon:
"ECN Luxe presents a compelling opportunity for luxury brands to connect with high-net-worth professionals in the right environments, at key moments of influence. It's clear this is a premium proposition aligned with today's evolving luxury landscape."

Alongside ECN Luxe, ECN has introduced two new luxury packages designed to maximise exclusivity and brand presence within High Net Worth environments. Seasonal Windows provide exclusive ownership of selected landmark office buildings during commercially powerful periods such as Bankers Bonus season, Fashion Week and peak festive trading. Brand Windows offer longer term exclusive ownership of a single landmark tower, enabling luxury brands to establish sustained presence and affinity within elite professional communities. Both packages are structured to deliver 100% Share of Voice in controlled, place based environments.

"Luxury brands grow by getting closer to wealth, not louder in the mass market. When you show up where top earners work and win, you are not advertising, you are signalling." Paul McBeth, Global Marketing Director at ECN.

Luxury is defined not only by what a brand says, but by where it appears. With ECN Luxe, ECN offers luxury advertisers a highly targeted opportunity to reach Europe's most affluent audiences inside the office towers that represent modern prestige and influence.

About ECN
Executive Channel Network (ECN) operates a place based Digital Out of Home network in premium offices across the UK, France and Germany, reaching influential, affluent audiences.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916135/ECN_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecn-launches-luxe-a-curated-place-based-dooh-package-connecting-luxury-brands-with-high-net-worth-audiences-across-europe-302692539.html

