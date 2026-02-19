Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.: Avino Provides 2026 Outlook and Highlights Key 2025 Milestones

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:ASM)(NYSE American:ASM)(FSE:GV6) a long-standing silver producer in Mexico, is pleased to share the outlook for 2026 alongside a summary of its key milestones achieved for 2025.

"Strong operating results at the Avino Mine, accelerated development at La Preciosa delivering additional tonnage in the fourth quarter of 2025, and strong financial performance positioned the Company for a highly successful 2026." stated David Wolfin, President and CEO. "In 2025, the Company achieved several key milestones, including fast-tracking La Preciosa following permit approval and securing 100% ownership through the acquisition of outstanding royalties and contingent payments, which further strengthened its cost profile. In addition, drill results reported in 2025 from La Preciosa exceeded expectations, with intercept grades significantly higher than those outlined in its current mineral resource. The Company's operational and financial performance was also reflected in the capital markets, with Avino ranking #5 in the TSX30 and being included in several ETFs, further expanding its investor visibility and market presence. As the Company enters 2026, it does so from a position of strength, supported by strong operational execution, improving cost structure, growing capital markets visibility, and a more favourable silver price environment compared to 2025."

2026 OUTLOOK

Key Operational and Strategic Priorities

Increased Development Rate at La Preciosa - Change in planned mining method

Increased Production at La Preciosa -A goal of 500 tonnes per day forecasted for H2 2026

Execute a 30,000-metre drilling program -15,000 metres at the Avino Mine and 15,000 metres at La Preciosa

Update Mineral Resource Estimate including an inaugural Mineral Reserve Estimate -H1 2026

Utilize AI (Artificial Intelligence) - For integration of all data for resource/reserve expansion and new exploration discoveries

Investing in Mill Equipment Upgrades -Focused on improving recovery rates

La Preciosa Development

As a result of identifying wider veins in the infill drilling campaign and development work completed in 2025, the Company has modified the planned mining method from shrinkage stoping, which is a narrow-vein style of mining, to wider-vein methods of longhole sub-level caving. This change in mining method will allow for higher mining rates at lower cost in the medium to long-term at La Preciosa, in anticipation of higher throughput. As a result, more development material will be processed through the Avino mill, followed by a transition from development mining to production mining later in 2026.

Strong Balance Sheet

Avino has the strongest balance sheet in Company history and remains debt-free, excluding operating equipment leases, demonstrating our disciplined capital allocation approach throughout 2025. With a strong balance sheet and a robust working capital position, the Company is well positioned to support its transformational growth plan.

Production & Cost Guidance

For 2026, the Company plans to process between 725,000 to 750,000 tonnes of material through the mill, sourced from both the Avino Mine and La Preciosa. Development at La Preciosa, expanded underground access, and a planned transition in mining methodology will temporarily shift mill feed timing. In 2026, the Company will focus on development and optimization, aligning its processing circuits to support growth of La Preciosa.

The Company anticipates producing between 1.0 to 1.2 million ounces ("oz") of silver, 5.0 to 7.0 thousand oz of gold and 6.0 to 7.5 million pounds ("lb") of copper as per the Company's 2026 budget, with production for all three metals being similar to 2025 actual production. Based on the Company's 2026 metal price assumptions and an increase in silver price in relation to gold and copper, silver equivalent production is expected to decrease as a result of the metals price ratios, and is forecasted to be in the range of 2.4 to 2.7 million silver equivalent oz ("AgEq"), even though production for silver and gold remains constant, and copper production is expected to increase. Our guidance for silver production has been reduced from our 5-year plan due to the planned additional development at La Preciosa, where the transition from development mining to production mining will commence later in 2026 than originally anticipated. This increased development is fully funded from the Company's current cash and is expected to provide growth in both silver production and silver equivalent production in 2027. The Company remains on track for the previously issued long-term growth plan.

Operating Cost Budget:

Avino Mine La Preciosa Development Material* Consolidated Direct operating costs per tonne $/t $55.00 - 65.00 $105.00 - $120.00 $65.00 - 75.00 All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per tonne2 $/t $70.00 - 80.00 $120.00 - $135.00 $80.00 - 90.00 Cash costs per payable AgEq oz2 $/AgEq oz $18.00 - 20.00 $24.00 - 28.00 $19.00 - 21.00 AISC per payable AgEq oz2 $/AgEq oz $24.00 - 26.00 $30.00 - 34.00 $25.00 - 27.00

*Guidance for La Preciosa is reflective of the Company's processing of development ore at the Avino processing facility. La Preciosa has not entered into commercial production and these estimates are not reflective of the long-term outlook for La Preciosa. The Company expects to provide revised guidance once production mining has commenced.

Impact on Silver Price to Guidance

For 2026, the Company will provide cost guidance using a gold-to-silver ratio of 80:1 and a copper-to-silver ratio of 1:232, as well as a foreign currency assumption for MXN:USD of 18.75:1.

The Company is projecting its 2026 consolidated AISC 2 to be between $25.00 and $27.00 per payable AgEq oz. Although higher silver prices improve overall economics of the operations, the lower equivalent ratios for all three metals used in reporting has reduced the number of silver equivalent ounces over which costs are allocated. As a result, our cash costs and AISC per AgEq oz appear higher than recent years results. These higher costs are more than offset by significantly increased expected revenues for silver ounce sales.

Applying the Company's 2025 AgEq ratios to 2026 projected costs per AgEq would guide for cash costs and AISC of approximately $16.00 to $18.00 and $22.00 to $24.00, respectively.

Capital Budget:

Sustaining ($M) Growth ($M) Consolidated ($M) Capital Equipment 6 - 8 3 - 4 9 - 12 Underground Mine Development 1 - 2 5 - 6 6 - 8 Exploration - 5 - 6 5 - 6 Total Capital Budget $7 - $10 $13 - $16 $20 - $26

Growth Capital

The Company's budgeted growth capital for 2026 includes expenditures at the Avino Mine and La Preciosa. Growth capital includes underground mining equipment, mine development and surface works, as well as deeper mine development below the bottom of the current mining operation at Avino, along with mill and processing upgrades.

Exploration

Avino Mine

At the Avino Mine, the exploration budget will include 15,000 metres of drilling and will be focused on under explored veins on the property. Additional regional exploration has been budgeted for several targets. Total exploration expenditures at Avino are budgeted between $2 million and $3 million for 2026.

La Preciosa

At La Preciosa, 15,000 metres of drilling has been budgeted on the property. The focus will be on under explored areas including infill and extension drilling between La Gloria and Abundancia. Total exploration expenditures for La Preciosa are budgeted between $2 million and $3 million for 2026.

Sustaining Capital & Mine Development

At the Avino Mine, budgeted sustaining capital includes maintenance and replacement of existing underground mining equipment. Mine development includes a combination of ramp development below the current deepest underground level (Level 17), as well as further development within the current underground mining operations.

2025 - MILESTONES & ACHIEVEMENTS

RECORD FINANCIAL PERMFORMANCE

The Company achieved record financial results for 2025, with strong performance across all quarters, demonstrating the strength and consistency of its operations.

AVINO MINE

Achieved Production Estimates: Guidance Delivered: The full year 2025 production results were 1,157,828 silver oz, 7,621 gold oz and 5,667,996 copper lbs for a total of 2.6 million AgEq 1 oz. Full year production results were within our production estimated guidance of 2.5 to 2.8 million silver equivalent ounces. The full Q4 and Full Year Production results were released on January 22, 2026 and can be viewed here.

Silver Production Increased 22%: In Q4 2025 the total silver production increased 22% over Q4 2024 due. The increase was driven by development production from La Preciosa, which contributed 48,244 silver oz, as well as 6% higher silver production from the Avino Mine.

Elevated Mill Throughput: In Q4 2025, the Avino mill achieved 4% higher mill throughput versus Q4 2024, totalling 189,338 tonnes of material. These throughput levels have been consistent throughout 2025 and were a result of upgrades and automation enhancements made by our operations and maintenance teams, resulting in significant improvements in mill availability. The Company processed 736,935 tonnes in 2025, a 14% increase compared to 2024.

Health and Safety Performance Improvements: For 2025, the Company achieved a reduction in Lost Time Incident Frequency Rate ("LTIFR") of 27% to 3.55 per 1,000,000 hours worked compared to 2024. Total reportable lost time incident rate also decreased to 0.07, down over 30% from 2024.

LA PRECIOSA

Following the receipt of all required mining permits in early January 2025, development at La Preciosa advanced rapidly, with the first blast completed in April 2025. A drill program targeting the La Gloria and Abundancia veins was initiated to further refine the geological understanding of the deposit, and results to date have returned excellent grades, significantly exceeding the average grades outlined in the current mineral resource. Both the Gloria and Abundancia veins have been intersected from the San Fernando ramp, which continues to advance on 4 faces, while ramping down to the next level. In the fourth quarter, La Preciosa contributed nearly 12,000 tonnes of mill feed.

Qualified Person(s)

Peter Latta, P. Eng, MBA, Avino's VP Technical Services, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

Earnings Announcement Date

The Company's FY2025 financial statements and results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on March 10, 2026.

A conference call to discuss the Company's Q4 and Year End 2025 operational and financial results will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the conference call or follow the webcast, please see the details below.

Shareholders, analysts, investors, and media are invited to join the webcast and conference call by logging in here Avino's Q4 and Year End 2025 Financial Results or by dialing the following numbers five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: +1 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 314809

Participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the access code. If a caller does not have the code, they can reference the Company name. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A portion.

The conference call and webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be available on the Company's website later that day.

About Avino

Avino is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company intends to maintain long-term sustainable and profitable mining operations to reward shareholders and the community alike through our growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the adjacent La Preciosa which was finalized in Q1 2022. Early in 2024, the Pre-feasibility Study on the Oxide Tailings Project was completed. This study is a key milestone in our growth trajectory. Avino has been included in the Toronto Stock Exchange's 2025 TSX30. Avino has distinguished itself by reaching the 5th position on the TSX30 2025 ranking. As part of Avino's commitment to adopting sustainable practices, we have been operating a dry-stack tailings facility for more than two years with excellent results. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. We encourage you to connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Avino_ASM and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines. To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here.

Footnotes:

In Q4 2025 and FY 2025, silver equivalent or "AgEq" was calculated using metal prices of $30.00 per oz Ag, $2,600 per oz Au and $4.17 per lb Cu. In Q4 2024, AgEq was calculated using $31.34 per oz Ag, $2,662 per oz Au and $4.17 per lb Cu. For FY 2024, AgEq was calculated using metal prices of $28.24 per oz Ag, $2,387 per oz Au and $4.15 per lb Cu. Calculated figures may not add up due to rounding.

