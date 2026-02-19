Network-level branded calling now reaches nearly all German mobile subscribers, restoring trust and improving business connection rates

Hiya, a global leader in trusted voice solutions, today announced the launch of branded calling with O2 Telefónica, marking a major expansion of trusted caller identity across Germany. With this launch, Hiya is set to reach more than 90% of Germany's mobile subscribers, representing over 80 million people.

With branded calling now live on O2 Telefónica's network, legitimate business calls are delivered to customers with verified caller names instead of an unknown number on the display. The service is automatically enabled across all O2 Telefónica brands, such as O2 and Blau, as well as all O2 Telefónica partner brands. The collaboration also reflects O2 Telefónica's broader commitment to open innovation through Wayra Germany, its Munich-based innovation hub and corporate accelerator.

Germany is the largest market in the European Union, with more than 80 million inhabitants, yet it also shows some of Europe's lowest answer rates for unknown calls as skepticism around phone calls continues to rise. Branded calling addresses this challenge by giving people immediate clarity about who is calling and why, helping them decide what's worth answering in the moment.

By launching branded calling across its mobile network, O2 Telefónica is setting a new standard for modern, high-quality voice services. Automatically enabled for all subscribers, the rollout reflects a long-term commitment to innovation, transparency, and future-ready voice communications delivering clear value to both consumers and enterprises while reinforcing O2 Telefónica's leadership position in the field of trusted connectivity.

For businesses, the impact is equally meaningful. As answer rates decline and retry costs increase, branded calling helps legitimate enterprises stand out instead of getting screened out by default. By displaying a verified business name on incoming calls, branded calling enables companies to reach customers more reliably, reduce repeat call attempts, and improve operational efficiency. "We've all felt that instant hesitation when the phone rings, and we don't recognize the number. A phone call should be about connection, not a guessing game. With O2 Telefónica, we're replacing that uncertainty with trust, helping German consumers see exactly who is calling while giving businesses a way to connect with the customers they serve," says Alex Algard, CEO and founder of Hiya. Businesses using Hiya Branded Call see up to 50% higher answer rates, helping ensure businesses who rely on voice communication are connecting when it matters.

"With the introduction of branded calls, we are finally creating clarity for our customers. They see the verified name of a company and can immediately tell whether a call might be important," said Pia von Houwald, Director B2P Digital Processes Services at O2 Telefónica. "Thanks to our successful collaboration with Hiya, we are jointly setting a new standard for secure and transparent telephony for O2 Telefónica customers, which also supports businesses."

About Hiya

Hiya is a global leader in trusted voice solutions, providing AI-powered caller identity, branded calling, and voice security at network scale. Trusted by Tier-1 mobile operators and leading enterprises worldwide, Hiya analyzes 262.8 billion calls annually to help make phone calls clear, safe, and worth answering again.

About O2 Telefónica

O2 Telefónica is a leading full-service provider of telecommunications services for private and business customers. In mobile communications, O2 Telefónica serves around 35 million mobile lines (as of September 30, 2025, excluding lines of third-party network operators). The company is a leading mobile provider in the consumer market and in the market for innovative partner offers, as well as a fast-growing provider in the solutions business for corporate customers. The company's high-performance, award-winning mobile network reaches more than 99% of the population. The company is majority-owned by the Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A. based in Madrid.

