Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908802 | ISIN: US00760J1088 | Ticker-Symbol: AYB
Tradegate
19.02.26 | 09:30
24,370 Euro
-5,29 % -1,360
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AEHR TEST SYSTEMS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEHR TEST SYSTEMS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,41025,83019.02.
25,83026,08019.02.
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2026 13:38 Uhr
316 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Aehr Test Systems to Participate in the Susquehanna 15th Annual Technology Conference on February 26, 2026

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a leading provider of test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in artificial intelligence (AI), data center, automotive, and industrial applications, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Chris Siu will host meetings with institutional investors at the Susquehanna 15th Annual Technology Conference taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York on February 26, 2026.

"We look forward to discussing with investors and shareholders Aehr's expanding role in enabling the next generation of semiconductor devices across a wide range of markets," said Mr. Erickson. "Aehr delivers complete turnkey solutions that improve the quality, reliability, and yield of semiconductors used in critical applications, including AI processors in cloud computing and data centers, silicon carbide devices in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, gallium nitride for advanced power conversion, and silicon photonics for data centers, 5G infrastructure and optical input/output (I/O). We are seeing strong traction with AI processors in both wafer-level and packaged-part formats. The growing adoption of wafer-level and packaged-part test and burn-in across these markets is expected to be a significant growth driver for Aehr Test Systems."

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Aehr management, please contact your Susquehanna representative or Aehr's investor relations firm, PondelWilkinson, Inc., at jbyers@pondel.com.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and packaged part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr's products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

# # #

Contacts:

Aehr Test Systems
Chris Siu
Chief Financial Officer
csiu@aehr.com

PondelWilkinson, Inc.
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Analyst/Investor Contact
tkehrli@pondel.com
jbyers@pondel.com

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aehr-test-systems-to-participate-in-the-susquehanna-15th-annual-techno-1138942

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.