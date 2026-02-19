Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has now received the final instalment of approximately CAD$3m relating to the sale of the Aurifera Tres Cruces asset in Peru.

On August 1, 2024, the Company completed the sale of the Tres Cruces Oxide Project to Minera Boroo Misquichilca S.A. and Boroo Pte Ltd. (as guarantor) for approximately CAD$12 million payable over approximately 18 months (the "Transaction").

Payment instalments under the Transaction were received in September 2024, February 2025, and July 2025, and the final instalment was received on February 10, 2026.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to the Company that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, or developments that the Company anticipates or expects may, or will, occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "anticipates", "expects", "plans", "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Source: Steppe Gold Ltd.