Franklin Lakes, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - UX Team, a U.S.-based user experience design firm specializing in enterprise software, SaaS applications, and hardware interfaces, today announced the launch of Evident, its proprietary human-centered, AI-assisted UX design methodology.

Evident is designed to help organizations create more intuitive, accessible, and evidence-driven user experiences for complex software products and platforms.





Evident combines human-led research with AI-powered tools to accelerate its workflow, improve usability, enhance dev-ready prototypes, and streamline product design. Built for enterprise environments, the methodology supports the design of complex web applications, internal business tools, and mission-critical software systems.

As part of the approach, UX Team uses AI-assisted tools to enhance and scale research activities such as competitive analysis, usage pattern evaluation, heuristic and accessibility reviews, and the synthesis of findings from user interviews and usability testing.

The firm also emphasizes strict safeguards when using AI, ensuring that client data, intellectual property, and proprietary product information are protected through controlled workflows, secure environments, and responsible AI usage practices.

"Many enterprise UX challenges originate from assumptions, subjective opinions, and outdated workflows," said Chris Gieger, co-founder of UX Team. "Evident enables product teams to replace guesswork with real user insight, amplified by the speed and scale of AI, while maintaining strict safeguards to protect client IP and confidential information."

The Evident framework follows a structured, five-step process:

Research Form insights Design Prototype Validate

This process gives product and engineering teams a repeatable model for improving usability and accelerating delivery.

UX Team has already applied the methodology with Fortune 500 organizations across financial services, healthcare, and insurance.

By integrating research, human-centered design, and developer-ready deliverables, Evident helps organizations reduce development risk, improve accessibility, and create products that users adopt more quickly. The methodology supports measurable outcomes, including improved adoption rates, reduced support burden, and more efficient product development.

In an industry where design decisions are often made without direct user input, Evident provides a practical, data-informed approach that blends behavioral research, accessibility best practices, and automation into a workflow that can be applied within agile sprints or large-scale product redesigns.

UX Team exclusively employs on-staff, U.S.-based designers and researchers and offers multiple engagement models, including Project-Based Dedicated Teams, Recurring Dedicated Teams, and Monthly UX Support.

To learn more about the agency's services, please visit https://www.uxteam.com/.

About UX Team

UX Team is a UX design firm that helps organizations improve software usability, reduce complexity, and drive adoption. Known for its evidence-based approach and zero-offshore model, UX Team partners with companies looking to improve their enterprise software, SaaS products, and hardware UIs.

