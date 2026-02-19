Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.02.2026 13:42 Uhr
702 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

All information is at 31 January 2026and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One

Three

Six

One

Three

Five

Month

Months

Months

Year

Years

Years

Net asset value

10.2%

17.4%

40.2%

43.6%

40.3%

155.1%

Share price

12.5%

23.7%

46.8%

51.6%

35.9%

175.5%

Sources: Datastream, BlackRock

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:

182.27p

Net asset value cum income 1 :

183.01p

Share price:

176.00p

Discount to NAV (cum income):

3.8%

Net yield:

2.7%

Gearing - cum income:

4.1%

Total assets:

£187.0m

Ordinary shares in issue 2 :

102,197,997

Gearing range (as a % of net assets):

0-20%

Ongoing charges 3 :

1.15%

1 Includes net revenue of 0.74p.

2 Excluding 33,388,197 ordinary shares held in treasury.

3 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 30 November 2024. In addition, the Company's Manager has also agreed to cap ongoing charges by rebating a portion of the management fee to the extent that the Company's ongoing charges exceed 1.15% of average net assets.

Sector Overview

Mining

39.2%

Energy Transition

34.1%

Traditional Energy

25.8%

Other

0.7%

Net Current Liabilities

0.2%

-----

100.0%

=====

Sector Analysis

% Total Assets^

Country Analysis

% Total Assets^

Mining:

Global

55.0

Diversified

22.2

United States

11.7

Copper

7.1

Latin America

7.5

Gold

3.5

Germany

5.8

Industrial Minerals

2.8

Canada

4.7

Aluminium

1.5

United Kingdom

4.2

Steel

0.7

North America

3.2

Platinum Group Metals

0.6

Italy

2.2

Silver

0.5

Spain

1.1

Nickel

0.3

Ireland

1.0

Subtotal Mining:

39.2

France

1.0

Australia

1.0

Energy Transition:

South Africa

0.6

Renewables

14.9

Other Africa

0.4

Electrification

11.2

Morocco

0.4

Storage

5.0

Net Current Assets^

0.2

Energy Efficiency

3.0

-----

Subtotal Energy Transition:

34.1

100.0

=====

Traditional Energy:

Integrated

11.7

E&P

5.5

Oil Services

5.3

Distribution

1.8

Refining & Marketing

1.5

Subtotal Traditional Energy:

25.8

Other:

Other

0.7

Subtotal Other

0.7

Net Current Assets^

0.2

-----

100.0

=====

^ Total Assets for the purposes of these calculations exclude bank overdrafts, and the net current liabilities figure shown in the tables above therefore exclude bank overdrafts equivalent to 4.3% of the Company's net asset value.

Ten Largest Investments

Company

Region of Risk

% Total Assets

Vale - ADS

Latin America

5.8

Glencore

Global

5.2

Chevron Corporation

Global

4.9

Abaxx Technologies

Global

4.4

Freeport-McMoran

Global

3.6

Shell

Global

3.3

SSE

United Kingdom

3.3

Vestas Wind Systems

Global

3.1

Anglo American

Global

3.1

EDP Renovaveis

Global

3.0

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:

All three of the Company's underlying sector components: mining, conventional energy and energy transition, strongly outperformed broader equity markets in January 2026.

Within mining, the Company's diversified mining exposure provided the largest positive contribution towards absolute returns. The mining sector was supported by investor rotation, increasing relevance amidst global government focus on metals and minerals security and broadly positive performance across the mined commodities. Gold and silver continued their strong run before a sharp fall on the final day of the month.

In energy transition, the renewables sub-sector performed particularly well. Momentum behind AI capex continued, with Meta and Tesla reporting substantial investment plans which reinforced strong underlying power demand trends. Elsewhere, Data was released on U.S. ESS battery storage volumes which were 47GWh last year and are expected to be 70GWh in 2026 (up almost 50% year on year).

In conventional energy, the Company's integrated oil & gas allocation notably added to returns. Energy markets experienced a strong rebound as crude prices surged on the back of rising geopolitical tensions and tightening supply conditions. Meanwhile, Russian crude oil production fell at its fastest pace in 18 months, further supporting prices. The Brent oil price rose 15.7% whilst the WTI oil price increased by 12.6%, ending the month at $71/bbl and $65/bbl respectively.

19 February 2026

ENDS

Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/beri on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



Release
© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.