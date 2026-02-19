BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:

All three of the Company's underlying sector components: mining, conventional energy and energy transition, strongly outperformed broader equity markets in January 2026.

Within mining, the Company's diversified mining exposure provided the largest positive contribution towards absolute returns. The mining sector was supported by investor rotation, increasing relevance amidst global government focus on metals and minerals security and broadly positive performance across the mined commodities. Gold and silver continued their strong run before a sharp fall on the final day of the month.

In energy transition, the renewables sub-sector performed particularly well. Momentum behind AI capex continued, with Meta and Tesla reporting substantial investment plans which reinforced strong underlying power demand trends. Elsewhere, Data was released on U.S. ESS battery storage volumes which were 47GWh last year and are expected to be 70GWh in 2026 (up almost 50% year on year).

In conventional energy, the Company's integrated oil & gas allocation notably added to returns. Energy markets experienced a strong rebound as crude prices surged on the back of rising geopolitical tensions and tightening supply conditions. Meanwhile, Russian crude oil production fell at its fastest pace in 18 months, further supporting prices. The Brent oil price rose 15.7% whilst the WTI oil price increased by 12.6%, ending the month at $71/bbl and $65/bbl respectively.

