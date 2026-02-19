BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
All information is at 31 January 2026and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
Net asset value
10.2%
17.4%
40.2%
43.6%
40.3%
155.1%
Share price
12.5%
23.7%
46.8%
51.6%
35.9%
175.5%
Sources: Datastream, BlackRock
At month end
Net asset value - capital only:
182.27p
Net asset value cum income 1 :
183.01p
Share price:
176.00p
Discount to NAV (cum income):
3.8%
Net yield:
2.7%
Gearing - cum income:
4.1%
Total assets:
£187.0m
Ordinary shares in issue 2 :
102,197,997
Gearing range (as a % of net assets):
0-20%
Ongoing charges 3 :
1.15%
1 Includes net revenue of 0.74p.
2 Excluding 33,388,197 ordinary shares held in treasury.
3 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 30 November 2024. In addition, the Company's Manager has also agreed to cap ongoing charges by rebating a portion of the management fee to the extent that the Company's ongoing charges exceed 1.15% of average net assets.
Sector Overview
Mining
39.2%
Energy Transition
34.1%
Traditional Energy
25.8%
Other
0.7%
Net Current Liabilities
0.2%
-----
100.0%
=====
Sector Analysis
% Total Assets^
Country Analysis
% Total Assets^
Mining:
Global
55.0
Diversified
22.2
United States
11.7
Copper
7.1
Latin America
7.5
Gold
3.5
Germany
5.8
Industrial Minerals
2.8
Canada
4.7
Aluminium
1.5
United Kingdom
4.2
Steel
0.7
North America
3.2
Platinum Group Metals
0.6
Italy
2.2
Silver
0.5
Spain
1.1
Nickel
0.3
Ireland
1.0
Subtotal Mining:
39.2
France
1.0
Australia
1.0
Energy Transition:
South Africa
0.6
Renewables
14.9
Other Africa
0.4
Electrification
11.2
Morocco
0.4
Storage
5.0
Net Current Assets^
0.2
Energy Efficiency
3.0
-----
Subtotal Energy Transition:
34.1
100.0
=====
Traditional Energy:
Integrated
11.7
E&P
5.5
Oil Services
5.3
Distribution
1.8
Refining & Marketing
1.5
Subtotal Traditional Energy:
25.8
Other:
Other
0.7
Subtotal Other
0.7
Net Current Assets^
0.2
-----
100.0
=====
^ Total Assets for the purposes of these calculations exclude bank overdrafts, and the net current liabilities figure shown in the tables above therefore exclude bank overdrafts equivalent to 4.3% of the Company's net asset value.
Ten Largest Investments
Company
Region of Risk
% Total Assets
Vale - ADS
Latin America
5.8
Glencore
Global
5.2
Chevron Corporation
Global
4.9
Abaxx Technologies
Global
4.4
Freeport-McMoran
Global
3.6
Shell
Global
3.3
SSE
United Kingdom
3.3
Vestas Wind Systems
Global
3.1
Anglo American
Global
3.1
EDP Renovaveis
Global
3.0
Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:
All three of the Company's underlying sector components: mining, conventional energy and energy transition, strongly outperformed broader equity markets in January 2026.
Within mining, the Company's diversified mining exposure provided the largest positive contribution towards absolute returns. The mining sector was supported by investor rotation, increasing relevance amidst global government focus on metals and minerals security and broadly positive performance across the mined commodities. Gold and silver continued their strong run before a sharp fall on the final day of the month.
In energy transition, the renewables sub-sector performed particularly well. Momentum behind AI capex continued, with Meta and Tesla reporting substantial investment plans which reinforced strong underlying power demand trends. Elsewhere, Data was released on U.S. ESS battery storage volumes which were 47GWh last year and are expected to be 70GWh in 2026 (up almost 50% year on year).
In conventional energy, the Company's integrated oil & gas allocation notably added to returns. Energy markets experienced a strong rebound as crude prices surged on the back of rising geopolitical tensions and tightening supply conditions. Meanwhile, Russian crude oil production fell at its fastest pace in 18 months, further supporting prices. The Brent oil price rose 15.7% whilst the WTI oil price increased by 12.6%, ending the month at $71/bbl and $65/bbl respectively.
19 February 2026
