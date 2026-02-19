Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) ("Element One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference, an invitation only event held at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood on Thursday, March 5th, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario.

Brad Kitchen, C.E.O. of Element One, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 5th, 2026. Brad will also be attending investor meetings and participating on a panel discussion.

"We are truly happy to be invited to present at this prestigious and highly selective investor conference," stated Brad Kitchen, C.E.O. of Element One. "Being the only natural hydrogen company featured at this event underscores both the growing recognition of our leadership in this emerging sector and the significant potential of natural hydrogen as a transformative energy solution. It's a strong endorsement of the progress our team has made and the long-term value we are building."

"We are appreciative to Centurion One for the invitation and for their continued support of Element One Hydrogen. We look forward to engaging with such a distinguished group of investors, sharing our strategic vision, and discussing the exciting opportunities ahead as we continue to drive sustainable growth and innovation."

Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 5th, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel, 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, Ontario

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

Natural Hydrogen Industry Update

The Company would like to remind its shareholders and other interested parties that our recently announced member of our Advisory Board, Aaron Mattson will be publishing his weekly Natural Hydrogen Industry Update this morning and a copy can be found on any of Element One's social media sites below.

We strongly encourage you to read his weekly report with its additional commentary on how the news impacts Element One directly. Today's report will provide a general Industry update for the past week.

About Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) is a Canadian company focused on the exploration, development, and commercialization of geologic hydrogen and critical mineral resources, as well as breakthrough hydrogen-generation technologies. The company's projects include the Foggy Mountain critical minerals project as well as projects in Alaska and British Columbia that are prospective for hydrogen production through stimulation in the subsurface as well as critical and battery metals.

