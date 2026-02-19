Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) ("Magna Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received analytical results from a regional stream sediment geochemical survey over the 100% owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project (the "Humber Project" or the "Project") located in western Newfoundland. The stream sediment samples were collected to further assess regional prospectivity for Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper ("SSC") mineralization and complement the recently completed airborne geophysical survey covering the property (see news release dated September 18, 2025) (Figures 1, 2, 3, and 4).

A total of 189 stream sediment samples were collected systematically across Blocks 1 and 2, representing 68% of the 49,925-hectare Project area, from streams that were accessible by roads or short (< 1 km) traverse. The stream sediment samples were analysed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL for gold and multi-element ICP analysis. The results highlight key areas with multi-element anomalies (Cu, Co, Zn, and Pb) that are spatially coincident with electro-magnetic conductors from the recently completed airborne VTEM survey.

Of the 189 samples collected over the property, cobalt values range between 4 and 409 ppm Co with 10 of 189 (5.3%) assaying over 94.6 ppm; copper values range between 5 and 70 ppm Cu with 9 of 189 (4.8%) assaying over 30 ppm; lead values range between 9 and 81 ppm Pb with 9 of 189 (4.8%) assaying over 39 ppm; zinc values range between 33 and 617 ppm Zn with 9 of 189 (4.8%) assaying over 220 ppm, and gold values range between <5 and 17 ppb Au with 15 of 189 (7.9%) over the 5 ppb detection limit (Figures 2, 3, and 4).

Elevated values for Cu, Co, Pb, and Zn occur in clusters, particularly in the northwestern quadrant of Block 1 where, anomalous stream sediment samples are spatially coincident with conductive shale/slate sequences and also with the anomalous Co lake sediment sample sites, which were the initial basis for acquiring the Humber Project. These shale/slate units are ideal hosts to SSC mineralization. An analysis of the stream sediment data and related drainage catchments generated targets with a cumulative area of 5,588-hectares. The Company plans to complete the survey over the remaining project area as part of its comprehensive exploration plans commencing in the spring.

Humber Project Highlights

Discovery of 2.2 km of surface copper mineralization at Hughes Lake, with potential for further minimum 1.7 km of strike extent;

of surface copper mineralization at Hughes Lake, with potential for further minimum of strike extent; Host to regionally anomalous Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, and Sb lake sediments;

Airborne conductors coincident with lake sediment anomalies;

8+ km Hughes Lake Copper-Cobalt Trend;

Hughes Lake Copper-Cobalt Trend; Analogous to the Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia and Botswana; Central African Copper Belt, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); and the Kupferschiefer Belt, Poland;

Globally, these Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper ("SSC") deposit types represent 20% of Cu production** and 60% of Co production^^;

District-scale land package now comprising 49,925 hectares ;

; Located within the premier mining jurisdiction of Newfoundland and Labrador;

Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the Project;

First mover advantage in a previously unrecognized area of exploration potential; and

Acquired through staking - cost effective acquisition and with no underlying royalties or option payments.

"We are very pleased with the stream sediment sampling results, completed during our initial exploration program on the Project in the summer of 2025. These results continue to generate multiple coincident geochemical and geophysical targets and zones of copper-cobalt mineralization on the broader property package outside of our initial Hughes Lake discovery area. The strong tenor of cobalt, copper, lead, and zinc in stream sediments, outlines targets with a cumulative area of 5,588-hectares, that are coincident with airborne conductivity. This continues to support our view that the Humber Project has the potential to host Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper deposits.

In addition to the stream sediment samples, we are awaiting the results of an additional 821 soil samples that were collected along strike of the 2.2 kilometre long zone of copper mineralization discovered at the Hughes Lake Trend with the goal of expanding the potential footprint of the mineralized zone. These results will be released in an upcoming press release when available."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Lake Sediment Geochemistry and Global Analogues

The Project is underlain by sedimentary rocks of the Humber Arm Allochthon and adjacent plutonic and volcanic Hughes Lake Complex, which is centred on a series of anomalous lake sediment samples (Davenport et al., 1996) that show regionally elevated levels of Co (up to 160 ppm), Ag (up to 0.6 ppm), Pb (up to 84 ppm), Cu (up to 185 ppm), As (up to 142 ppm), Mo (up to 15 ppm), and Au (up to 10 ppb). An analysis of the lake sediment geochemical data via Principal Component Analysis has indicated that the metal suite present within the Project area is likely related to a black shale source, as many of the anomalous lake sediments have low-Ni values which precludes association with the nearby ophiolite complexes to the immediate west.

This metal signature (Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, Sb) and geological environment is supportive of the area being host to SSC deposits. SSC deposits host 60% of global Cobalt production^^ and 20% of global Copper production** in deposits such as the Central African Copper Belt, which is thought to be analogous to the geological setting of the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project. SSC deposits are often laterally continuous along bedding and contain consistent grades (1.2 to 5% Cu)** and large resources of by-product Au, U, platinum-group, and rare-earth elements. The exploration potential is also underscored by the presence of base metal deposits nearby including the York Harbour and Daniels Harbour Deposits located at lower stratigraphic levels of the region.

Figure 1: A map showing the Humber Project with underlying geology of the Humber Arm Allochthon, coincident anomalous Co (ppm) lake sediment samples and location of the Hughes Lake Block.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/284461_de2345dbb4208914_002full.jpg

Figure 2: A map showing the stream sediment samples (Cu ppm) and interpreted catchment basin target areas overlying EM conductivity, Humber Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/284461_de2345dbb4208914_003full.jpg

Figure 3: A map showing the stream sediment samples (Co ppm) and interpreted catchment basin target areas overlying EM conductivity, Humber Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/284461_de2345dbb4208914_004full.jpg

Figure 4: A map showing stream sediment samples (Pb and Zn ppm) and interpreted cobalt-copper catchment basin target areas overlying EM conductivity, Humber Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/284461_de2345dbb4208914_005full.jpg

Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a non-independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All stream sediment samples were collected systematically along streams that transect the property by contractor GeoXplore Suveys. Stream gravel and sand was sieved to 2 mm size with the resultant 2 kg sample submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL and were analysed for gold (30 g fire assay) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ICP-34).

All quoted historic soil and lake sediment samples results were compiled from assessment and government reports obtained from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

^Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

*(Galloper Gold Corp.; Fage, 2022)

**https://www.geologyforinvestors.com/sediment-hosted-stratiform-copper-deposits-the-future-of-copper-and-cobalt-mining/

^^Petavratzi, E, Gunn, G, Kresse, C. (2019). Commodity review: Cobalt. British Geological Survey.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; the recently acquired Prospect Or's Gold Project, and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 13.6% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Lunex Metals Corp. ("Lunex"; formerly Andean Metals Corp.) for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period, where Lunex has recently initiated a 3,000 metre drill program. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284461

Source: Magna Terra Minerals Inc.