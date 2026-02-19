New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Greer Consulting, Inc. ("GCI" or the "Company"), a trusted leader in workforce and labor relations advisory, is pleased to announce that it has formally expanded its practice internationally, with a new consulting partnership in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

GCI recently completed a significant engagement with a multinational employer in the UAE undergoing a challenging workforce transition involving heightened employee concerns and potential labor unrest. While the client's identity remains confidential under contractual non-disclosure obligations, the engagement involved union avoidance advisory, intensive management coaching, and facilitated negotiations that returned all parties to the bargaining table and resulted in a constructive, durable resolution. The successful outcome reflects GCI's established reputation as a trusted partner to organizations seeking to reduce unionization risk, strengthen communication, and protect both operational continuity and employee dignity.

"Organizations across North America and the Gulf are facing similar pressures related to employee engagement, labor organizing activity, and regulatory change, even if the legal frameworks differ," said Jason Greer, Founder and President of Greer Consulting, Inc. "Our work in the UAE shows that a disciplined focus on communication and proactive labor strategies can bridge those differences and create better outcomes for employers and employees alike."

At the core of GCI's approach is a focus on practical, day-to-day behaviors that drive trust and performance: managers who are trained to communicate clearly, leaders who engage regularly with employees rather than waiting for a crisis, and employee feedback mechanisms that surface issues early. By emphasizing ongoing communication and coaching leaders on how to handle difficult conversations, GCI supports the development of confident, accountable managers. Clear and consistent processes for resolving disputes help organizations build cultures in which employees feel heard and respected. This approach reduces the likelihood that frustration will escalate into formal complaints or organizing campaigns.

The Company has advised employers through union campaigns, regulatory changes, and complex negotiations, often in highly scrutinized environments where missteps can have significant legal, financial, and reputational implications. Drawing on experience across healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and technology, GCI supports employers in designing proactive labor relations programs that anticipate workforce concerns and reflect the cultural realities of each region in which they operate.

"Leaders are operating in an environment defined by rising unionization efforts, declining employee engagement, and rapid shifts in workforce expectations," Greer added. "This is precisely the moment to align North American and Gulf perspectives on labor relations so that employers can build resilient, high-performing workplaces that prioritize ongoing dialogue."

About Greer Consulting, Inc.

Greer Consulting, Inc. (GCI) is a North America-based workforce and labor relations consulting firm that helps organizations build positive workplace cultures, strengthen employee engagement, and implement proactive labor relations strategies that reduce unionization risk. GCI partners with employers to enhance communication between leadership and employees, support managers in navigating complex workforce issues, and design forward-looking labor programs that promote stability, resilience, and performance. For organizations seeking to explore a tailored strategy for their own workforce, additional information and contact details are available at hiregci.com.

About Jason Greer

Jason Greer, widely recognized as the "Employee Whisperer," is a workforce and labor relations expert with more than 30 years of experience advising Fortune 500 companies and small businesses on labor law, union dynamics, and employee engagement. An international best-selling author, Greer combines his background in labor relations, organizational development, and business strategy to help employers address complex workforce challenges with clarity and confidence.

Leaders seeking ongoing insights into employee engagement, union avoidance, and evolving workforce trends can follow Jason Greer's commentary and thought leadership via his LinkedIn Newsletter or the GCI Website Blog.

