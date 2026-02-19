The Dominican Republic has approved new regulations for rooftop solar, shortening approval times, digitizing processes, removing penetration caps, and increasing annual compensation for surplus energy to 100%.From pv magazine LatAm The Dominican Republic's Superintendency of Electricity (SIE) has issued a new Distributed Generation Regulation (SIE-007-2026-REG) that modernizes the technical, economic, and administrative framework for installing PV systems and other renewable energy sources in homes and businesses. The rules take effect at the end of May, replacing previous regulations to streamline ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...