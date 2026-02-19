Expansion Strengthens Product Innovation and Scales Engineering Capabilities to Support Accelerating Enterprise Demand

OneRail, a leading provider of AI-native last mile fulfillment and delivery orchestration solutions, today announced the opening of its new office in Kraków, Poland, marking a significant expansion of its global engineering footprint. The new location will support the company's growing product and technology organization as enterprise demand for real-time, optimized last mile delivery solutions continues to rise.

The Poland office will serve as a strategic hub, accelerating product innovation and strengthening support for customers across North America and Europe.

"Opening our Kraków office represents a major milestone in OneRail's growth strategy," said OneRail Founder and CEO Bill Catania. "This expansion strengthens our global engineering capabilities and ensures we continue advancing our AI-native platform while maintaining the agility and performance our customers depend on."

Poland has emerged as one of the world's most attractive engineering markets, ranking fourth globally and home to more than 400,000 IT professionals. The country's developers consistently rank among the top performers in global coding competitions, reflecting the depth and quality of its technical talent. Kraków, one of Central Europe's fastest-growing technology hubs, further strengthens this advantage with a strong university ecosystem and a modern infrastructure built to support high-growth technology companies.

OneRail is actively hiring engineering, product development, and technology professionals in Poland to support continued platform enhancements and AI-optimization capabilities. The company plans to collaborate with local universities and authorities to build long-term partnerships that strengthen the technology ecosystem and support future talent development.

"Kraków's vibrant technology community make it an ideal location to scale our technology team," said OneRail Chief Technology Officer Chris Kucharski. "In my previous experience working with Polish engineers, I was continually impressed by their depth of expertise, strong ownership mindset and collaborative culture. Combined with Poland's geographic positioning and time zone alignment with Europe and the U.S., this expansion enables us to build high-performing teams that strengthen our technical execution across our platform."

The new office reflects OneRail's commitment to building the next generation of last mile delivery technology.

About OneRail

OneRail is the AI-native delivery orchestration leader helping enterprises meet and exceed their customer promises across owned fleets, parcel and courier networks. Unlike legacy platforms that retrofit AI onto rigid systems, OneRail was purpose-built with intelligence at its core to meet shippers where they are, by enabling real-time autonomous decision-making across the last mile. Whether optimizing last mile performance, increasing capacity, reducing costs or modernizing outdated technology, the OmniPoint Platform continuously learns and adapts as conditions change, dynamically optimizing routing, carrier selection, exception management and customer communications delivering 98.6% on-time SLAs at enterprise scale. With the industry's largest API-connected carrier network embedded into the platform, OneRail provides immediate access to flexible capacity. This connected ecosystem ensures the right mode for every order, while reducing costs, increasing resilience and accelerating supply chain transformation.

OneRail was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 two years in a row, was ranked 19th in the 2025 FreightTech 25, named for the fifth year in a row to the FreightTech 100, was honored as one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces 2023, was listed on Forbes' lists of America's Best Startup Employers for the last three years, was named to the Inc. 5000 two years in a row and was selected as the Last Mile Company of the Year for the 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

