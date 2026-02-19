Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-enabled platform for private real estate and alternative investments, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire all outstanding shares of Richmond Global Wealth Inc. ("RGW"), a full-service wealth, tax, investment, and insurance advisory firm under the Bluestar Equity umbrella.

This marks Parvis' first strategic acquisition and represents a key step in the Company's plan to build a modern, integrated investment platform for Canadian investors.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the acquisition is structured as an all-share transaction valued at approximately $800,000. The shareholders of RGW will receive common shares of Parvis at a deemed price of $0.50 per share. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Parvis and RGW.

RGW provides full-service financial advisory capabilities, including planning, tax optimization, insurance solutions, and long-term portfolio strategy. Integrating these services into the Parvis ecosystem expands the support and guidance available to investors alongside curated private market opportunities.

"This acquisition deepens our commitment to giving investors clarity, choice, and confidence," said David Michaud, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Parvis. "The addition of RGW's registered advisory platform allows us to offer a much wider range of investment options to our clients. Investors can now access both traditional investments, such as stocks and bonds, and private market opportunities in one connected system. This creates a smoother experience and helps deliver stronger results by combining planning, advice, and support across both areas. Whether an investor is just beginning or already managing a more advanced portfolio, we can now serve them through a single, unified relationship."

As Parvis continues to grow its network of issuers, advisors, and private investment opportunities, RGW's advisory infrastructure will enhance the Company's ability to support both new and experienced investors across the exempt market and CIRO-regulated investment dealer channels. The combined capabilities are expected to create a more integrated onboarding experience, more consistent portfolio oversight, and richer planning insights throughout the investor journey.

The Transaction is expected to close on or about February 27, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, receipt of shareholder approval, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

To learn more about Parvis and its private market investment platform, visit www.parvisinvest.com.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the purchased entity; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

