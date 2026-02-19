Zeo Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Creekstone Energy to supply 280 MW of behind-the-meter solar plus long-duration energy storage (LDES) for a new AI-focused data center campus in the US state of Utah.US-based solar and storage company Zeo Energy has announced it has signed an agreement with Creekstone Energy to develop approximately 280 MW of baseload power for a new AI-focused data center campus in Millard County, Utah, some 280 km southwest of Salt Lake City. Zeo Energy said the MoU allows it to supply behind-the-meter solar paired with LDES to Creekstone's "Gigasite," ...

