Archer's Bristol engineering hub will support some of the company's most advanced engineering initiatives in both the commercial and defense sectors.

Following Archer's recent announcement in December 2025 of its plans for this UK hub, it has received hundreds of applications and has now begun hiring engineers to help Archer deliver the next era of advanced aerospace and defense.

Archer (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that it has selected Bristol as the home of its UK Engineering Hub, which will support some of the company's most advanced engineering initiatives across both its commercial and defense programmes.

With a long history of aerospace innovation and a deep well of talent, Bristol offers an ideal location for Archer's UK hub. Since Arche 's announcement in December of its plans for this UK hub, it has received hundreds of applications and has begun hiring engineers to help Archer deliver the next era of advanced aerospace and defense.

This workforce will help drive Archer's local collaboration with Anduril UK and GKN, initially focused on the companies' joint work in support of the British Army's Project NYX and the Ministry of Defence's Land Autonomous Collaborative Platform programme.

"We want to hire the best engineers the UK has to offer. Bristol has a strong industrial base and a deep talent pool that makes that possible. This market is a big area of focus for us moving forward and our UK hub will be our home base," said Adam Goldstein, CEO and founder of Archer.

Archer's defense work is anchored by its strategic partnership with Anduril, which selected Archer as its exclusive partner to develop a hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft tailored for the US and allied defense applications.

Archer is currently hiring exceptional engineering talent. If you are interested, you can apply at Archer.com/careers.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing the technologies and aircraft necessary to power the future of aviation. www.archer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Archer Aviation's future business plans, expectations, and opportunities. These statements include those regarding its design and target specifications of its aircraft, the pace of design, development, certification, testing, manufacturing and commercialization of its planned eVTOL aircraft, or its ability to do so at all; plans relating to operations in the United Kingdom, including building a new engineering hub; and plans and anticipated benefits of collaborations with third parties. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

