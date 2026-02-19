Affluence Corporation Subsidiary Mingothings SLU Acquires Marina Eye-Cam Technologies SL to Expand Enterprise Security and Technology Services

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Affluence Corporation (OTCID:AFFU), a diversified global technology holding company focused on smart infrastructure, IoT, and edge computing solutions, today announced the acquisition by its subsidiary Mingothings SLU ("MTi") of Marina Eye-Cam Technologies S.L. a technology company focused on advanced enterprise security, software development, and integrated hardware systems.

This strategic acquisition unites Mingothings' strong capabilities in digital transformation, IoT systems, system integration, and business consulting with Marina Eye-Cam Technologies' long-standing expertise in security solutions, CCTV systems, access control, and mission-critical software/hardware development.

Francesc Domingo, CEO of Mingothings, commented "Marina Eye-Cam Technologies brings decades of experience delivering real-world, enterprise-grade security systems and bespoke software/hardware solutions. Combining their technology and engineering know-how with Mingothings' expertise in scalable IoT platforms, data analytics, and digital transformation propels both companies forward. This acquisition strengthens our capacity to support complex digital ecosystems across sectors including infrastructure, transport, security, and public services."

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Sabadell, Marina Eye-Cam Technologies has specialized in the design, implementation, and maintenance of comprehensive technology systems, including software for critical security environments, CCTV integration, and tailored security solutions for infrastructures such as transportation networks and public institutions.

Carles Lorente, Director at Marina Eye-Cam Technologies, said "joining forces with MTi opens new opportunities to scale our solutions and expand our service offerings. Together, with MTi's global reach and broad integration services, we can deliver integrated security, software, and IoT-enabled infrastructure services to a wider set of enterprise clients. The synergies between our offerings create a more complete technology portfolio for current and future customers."

For more information contact press@affucorp.com

- End -

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (OTCID:AFFU) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city, industrial IoT, and data-driven infrastructure solutions. Through its operating subsidiaries, including Mingothings, Affluence delivers AI-enabled IoT platforms, data visualization, and intelligent infrastructure technologies to enterprise, industrial, and municipal clients worldwide. For more information visit https://affucorp.com

About Mingothings SLU

Mingothings is a leading integrated technology and consulting firm specializing in IoT, digital transformation, and smart infrastructure solutions. The company delivers scalable IoT platforms designed to improve efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance across multiple industries. For more information visit https://www.mingothings.com

About Marina Eye-Cam SL

Marina Eye-Cam Technologies is a Barcelona based technology company focused on advanced enterprise security, software development, and integrated hardware systems.

For more information visit www.eye-cam.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to raise sufficient capital, failure to expand business operations, failure to identify and capitalize on global trends and economic opportunities, and other risks discussed in our filings with the OTC Markets.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Affluence Corporation assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media & Investor Contact: press@affucorp.com

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/affluence-corporation-subsidiary-mingothings-slu-acquires-marina-1138913