The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Changes Ticker Symbol to GGRP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:GGRP), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Immersive Technology, Spatial Computing and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") driven software and services, announced that commencing on February 19, 2026 its historical Nasdaq ticker symbol (VRAR) changed to GGRP. The change was initiated in order to better reflect the Company's going forward strategy.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:GGRP) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Immersive Technology, Spatial Computing and AI driven software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

