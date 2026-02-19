Anzeige
19.02.2026 14:38 Uhr
Accelerating Innovation in 2026: Turning Digital Potential Into Physical Reality Across Industries

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Originally published on 3M News Center

At the start of 2026, conversations in the tech world are shifting from what can be built to how fast new solutions can be implemented and scaled. 3M plays a critical role in this global ecosystem and is working to bridge the "innovation gap" - the space where digital potential meets physical reality.

To do this, 3M is focused on accelerating the introduction of new solutions for high-growth markets like consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing automation, data centers, semiconductors, and energy. And by expanding access to its materials science and manufacturing expertise through new AI-driven platforms, 3M can help companies of varying scope and scale transition from "what's next" to "what's now."

Delivering shorter automotive design cycles through virtual materials

The market is officially moving past the era where electronics are simply added to cars. In 2026, the industry will make significant strides toward full realization of electronics as the new engine. Drita Roggenbuck, president of the transportation and energy verticals for 3M, recently joined leaders from fellow industry leaders on stage at CES to outline this trajectory and discuss how the shift from supplier to co-innovator is accelerating. Whether working with OEMs on next-gen lightweighting for increased vehicle range or helping Tier 1 suppliers automate the application of bonding solutions, the goal is technical differentiation at the speed of the digital world.

Powering the rise of an agentic enterprise for advanced manufacturing

While consumer AI captures the headlines, innovative industrial applications are working to improve quality, equipment efficiency, and product development speed while supporting employees. 3M is enhancing its plant operations by using automation and robotic systems to complement skilled workers and help create more consistent processes, while helping reduce ergonomic risks of repetitive work. Embedded sensors provide real-time data on equipment, quality and safety. Advanced analytics support dynamic scheduling, optimized material flow and scrap reduction, helping support consistent manufacturing outcomes.

Enabling new formats, device durability and ease of repair for consumer electronics

In 2026, the best device won't just be the most powerful; it'll be the solution with the best mix of durability and capability. 3M materials help shift the needle toward easier assembly, repair, and recycling, and support devices in holding up against moisture, heat, and mechanical stress. As the industry debuts larger screens and expands the number of foldable device offerings, 3M technologies are assisting manufacturers to meet expectations for picture clarity and contrast without sacrificing power efficiency and component durability.

Accelerating new data center builds and enhancing their connectivity

The backbone of the world's digital transformation is the connected data center, so the industry is focused on speed of expansion and secure energy pathways. 3M cable prep solutions can help accelerate data center build times and, once operational, its sensors can provide real-time data on electrical grid performance, while expanded beam optics and high-speed copper solutions help ensure that data transfer keeps pace with the demands of AI.

Looking forward: the human-led, AI-powered future

Based on insights from the CES show floor, a recurring theme for 2026 will be that technology is only as good as the people who command it. The world is facing a widespread manufacturing skills gap, with an estimated 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030, according to the National Association of Manufacturers. To help bridge this gap, 3M is doubling down on its commitment to skilled trades and data literacy. By upskilling its workforce to lead adaptive operations, the company is working to implement AI-enabled assistants that enhance human expertise rather than replace it.

3M recently launched Ask3M, a new AI-powered digital assistant that helps customers find solutions to design challenges using 3M's portfolio of adhesives and tapes, and expanded the 3M Digital Materials Hub, to enable direct collaboration with 3M scientists through the Workbench feature and power virtual materials sampling.

These powerful generative AI and virtual sampling tools help designers digitally validate materials before physical prototyping. However, these platforms are only as effective as the people who command them. To truly bridge the gap between raw data and functional solutions, upskilling is essential to ensure human insight remains the driving force behind the technology.

The roadmap is clear: the future belongs to those who can master the intersection of the digital and the physical. By prioritizing faster innovation cycles, flexible design, and a highly skilled workforce, 3M is not just predicting the future, it is helping build the resilient, high-speed infrastructure to power it.

